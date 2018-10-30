search
HomeGearFirst Look: Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK irons & hybrids

Gear

First Look: Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK irons & hybrids

By Martin Inglis30 October, 2018
Cobra has today unveiled its most powerful and stable irons and utility clubs ever: the KING F9 SPEEDBACK.

At the forefront of the clubs is Cobra’s breakthrough SPEEDBACK technology which, for the first time, successfully combines a low CG and high MOI to deliver the perfect blend of ball speed and forgiveness in one iron.

To achieve the low CG, mass was added low and back using a belt of steel that wraps around the back of the iron, creating a lower and deeper CG that maximises ball speed, launch and carry distance.

SPEEDBACK shaping strategically positions the weight belt just above the contact area on the sole to maintain the sole width of a conventional game-improvement iron. 

Cobra Irons1

As for the high MOI, the SPEEDBACK shaping allowed more mass to be added low and wide (out to the heel and toe) compared to a traditional iron. 

Also, up to a combined 33 grams of tungsten were added to the heel and toe in the 4-7 irons, a material used in premium priced irons. 

These shaping improvements increase MOI by up to 10% in the long irons, creating more stability through higher inertia that results in substantial improvements in ball speed, distance, forgiveness, and even accuracy.

“Golfers have been forced to choose between distance or forgiveness in their game improvement irons, explains Tom Olsavsky, vice-president of R&D for Cobra Golf. “If you wanted more distance, then you sacrificed forgiveness, and vice versa.

Cobra Irons Onelength

“With the new SPEEDBACK irons, golfers can have their cake and eat it too. Never has a game improvement iron set had the perfect blend of distance and forgiveness, until now.”

Other technologies featured in the irons include a Forged E9 PWRSHELL Face – a lighter face with a greater sweet spot to improve ball speed and increase launch angle.

It also features Cobra’s tried, tested and successful technologies such as the CNC Milled Face and Grooves, Progressive Spin Technology, Progressive Hosel Lengths and COBRA CONNECT, while the irons also come in ONE LENGTH.

Cobra Hybrid

KING F9 SPEEDBACK hybrids

Providing the perfect complement to the SPEEDBACK irons, Cobra has also unveiled its new KING F9 SPEEDBACK hybrids, which are available in variable length or ONE Length designs. 

Cobra says it has integrated its breakthrough SPEEDBACK technology with its popular Baffler® rails to produce the highest performing hybrid in the brand’s history. 

In the hybrids, SPEEDBACK is a low, back weight structure that sits in between the two Baffler®. These technologies intertwine to deliver the best combination of low CG and improved turf interaction, increasing ball and club speed to maximise distance from any lie. 

Cobra Hybrid1

The F9 line also has a 10% larger clubhead compared to the KING F8, creating a higher MOI for increased forgiveness. Additionally, the hybrid features a straighter leading edge that allows golfers to align the club to the target similar to how they would with an iron for improved accuracy.

There is also a back CG position in the form of a fixed, external 15-gram tungsten weight that is positioned low and back, creating a low/deep CG that produces more speed and high, towering ball flights. The weight is interchangeable, allowing golfer to customise their swing weight.

Available: End of January 2019

Price:

Irons (7-piece, stock 5-PW, GW) - £699 steel; £799 graphite

ONE LENGTH Irons (7-piece, stock 5-PW, GW) - £699 steel; £799 graphite

Hybrids - £179

ONE LENGTH Hybrids - £179

