FootJoy announces new ARC SL shoe

Named for the Active Response Cushioning found within the midsole of the shoe, ARC SL has been designed to offer unparalleled levels of comfort.



This brand new shoe builds upon FootJoy’s years of experience producing performance-led spikeless shoes. The comfort within ARC SL comes from a variety of updated design features.

As well as the Active Response Cushioned midsole, the shoe also boasts leather uppers with a one-year waterproof guarantee. The uppers are soft, breathable and durable, while a new SofCollar hugs the foot, supporting the ankle and helping to provide a stable base throughout the swing.

Watch - FootJoy Tour-S review



Its DuraTrax TPU performance spikeless outsole offers versatility for those looking to wear a comfortable shoe both on the course, and at the range. The new outsole has a generous fit in and around the forefoot area, designed to provide relaxed comfort round after round.

It has been created specifically for this product, helping you to play your best on the course, whilst allowing those looking to wear the shoe both before and after the round to do so, thanks to its modern, clean styling.



Read more - FootJoy reveals SS18 performance apparel range

Paul O’Hagan, Marketing Manager at FootJoy UK said, “We can’t wait for golfers to experience the ARC SL. We’re confident that many will never have experienced cushioning like this before, certainly not in a golf shoe, and the advancements we’ve learned from developing marketing-leading spikeless footwear have been packed into this model.”

He continued, “There has been such a veracious appetite for versatility within golf footwear and we’re confident that the all-new design of the ARC SL will be well received by golfers looking for a modern-looking, leather, spikeless option for 2018.”

FootJoy ARC SL

Available: April 16 (White/Navy & Black) May 16 (White/Greay)

Price: £100

footjoy.co.uk

@FootJoyEurope

Fancy a FREE golf holiday for two to Abu Dhabi?

Silly question. Of course you do. That's the top prize to be won in bunkered Fantasy Golf '18. Other prizes include a holiday to Andalucia, a holiday to Cyprus, TaylorMade golf equipment & much more.

This year's competition gets underway with next week's Masters Tournament. Register for free now at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf

It's the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.