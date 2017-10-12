FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS jacket review

First spotted out on tour during this summer’s links swing, the new DryJoys Tour LTS marks a radical shift in terms of performance for FootJoy waterproofs.



Using both the Irish and Scottish Opens to seed the new jacket with some of the world’s best players, FootJoy was able to garner feedback on the performance and quality of its latest offering as the Mark of a Player brand was put to the test in the events’ inclement conditions.



Watch -> Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix



The pros instantly fell in love with the new jacket. 35 players immediately opted to switch into LTS following testing during the links swing events.

Previous jackets from the brand have had as many as 24 panels and upwards of 27 different seams. The LTS jacket is constructed from only five panels and six seams, drastically reducing weight and bulk, to the benefit of mobility.



The extra level of stretch and flex that the jacket offers thanks to the new construction meant I had no restrictions during the swing and puts it up there with the best performance waterproofs on the market today.

It goes without saying that the jacket performs superbly in wet conditions, whilst the DWR finish applied to the fabric means any rain beads on the surface of the jacket are quickly and easily whisked off.



Read more -> FootJoy unveil cutting edge 2017 apparel



Also, thanks to the specially-developed ThermoLite bonded liner, the jacket is suitable for year-round play. When conditions were cool, it maintained a comfortable body temperature; when conditions were warm, the fibres helped to wick moisture away from my body and expel the unwanted heat.



The styling has also been updated and, if I’m being completely honest, it’s not quite to my tastes but that’s a very small quibble and I dare say plenty other people will love it.

Available: Now (Sizes: S-3XL, Colours: 5 options available)

Price: £250

More info: footjoy.co.uk

Twitter:@FootJoyEurope

