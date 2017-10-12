There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearFootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS jacket review

Gear

FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS jacket review

By David Cunninghame12 October, 2017
FootJoy Waterproofs Apparel Review
Lts

First spotted out on tour during this summer’s links swing, the new DryJoys Tour LTS marks a radical shift in terms of performance for FootJoy waterproofs.

Using both the Irish and Scottish Opens to seed the new jacket with some of the world’s best players, FootJoy was able to garner feedback on the performance and quality of its latest offering as the Mark of a Player brand was put to the test in the events’ inclement conditions.

Watch -> Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix

The pros instantly fell in love with the new jacket. 35 players immediately opted to switch into LTS following testing during the links swing events.

Fj 1

Previous jackets from the brand have had as many as 24 panels and upwards of 27 different seams. The LTS jacket is constructed from only five panels and six seams, drastically reducing weight and bulk, to the benefit of mobility.

The extra level of stretch and flex that the jacket offers thanks to the new construction meant I had no restrictions during the swing and puts it up there with the best performance waterproofs on the market today.

Dsc 0278 01

It goes without saying that the jacket performs superbly in wet conditions, whilst the DWR finish applied to the fabric means any rain beads on the surface of the jacket are quickly and easily whisked off.

Read more -> FootJoy unveil cutting edge 2017 apparel

Also, thanks to the specially-developed ThermoLite bonded liner, the jacket is suitable for year-round play. When conditions were cool, it maintained a comfortable body temperature; when conditions were warm, the fibres helped to wick moisture away from my body and expel the unwanted heat.

The styling has also been updated and, if I’m being completely honest, it’s not quite to my tastes but that’s a very small quibble and I dare say plenty other people will love it.

Available: Now (Sizes: S-3XL, Colours: 5 options available)
Price: £250
More info: footjoy.co.uk
Twitter:@FootJoyEurope

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - Waterproofs

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Scott Gregory ends amateur career as European No.1
Scott Gregory

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Woman raffling £1.7m Aberdeenshire mansion with golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Dean Robertson: Italian Open is my 'fifth major'
Dean Robertson

By Martin Inglis

Golf blamed for Gareth Bale's injury woes
Gareth Bale

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Revealed: The secrets to retaining golf club members
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

6 splits that shocked golf in 2017
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Gary Player: Old Course 'brought to her knees'
Gary Player

By Martin Inglis

Inside the stunning homes of the world's best golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Meet Bob Parsons: War vet, dot-com billionaire, golf visionary
PROFILE

By Michael McEwan

The breathtaking course that needs to be on your bucket list
Sentosa Golf Club

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below