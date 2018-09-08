FootJoy launches Autumn/Winter 2018 Range

FootJoy has revealed its most advanced performance apparel collection to date, highlighted by the return of the popular DryJoys Tour LTS range and an advanced, newly constructed FJ HydroLite Jacket.



The new collection will be worn by the likes of FootJoy brand ambassadors Rafa Cabrera Bello and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston throughout the remainder of the 2018 season.

Featuring new technologies, new colour stories and numerous innovative options, the range has been designed to enable you to ‘Layer Up’ with baselayers, polos, layering pieces and outerwear.

The 2018 line sees the continuation of the popular DryJoys Tour LTS Jackets, Rain Shirts and Trousers in three stylish new colour-ways: Black with Marine; Marine with Black & Tangerine; and Navy with Slate & White.



The LTS products offer lightweight waterproof performance through a minimal five-panel construction, as well as temperature regulating properties and stretch fabrication.

The 2018 collection also features a newly constructed HydroLite jacket, the lightest material ever produced by FJ; a 2.5-Layer fabric that is stretchable, waterproof and breathable.

The new HydroLite complements the rest of the A/W collection in brand new colour-ways: Marine with Black and White, Black with Charcoal, Navy, and Charcoal with Black and White.



Joining a host of other specialised garments to combat the cold and wind are two new colour families, each completed with polo shirts and Chill-Outs in seasonal colour tones.

There is also a refreshed Essentials Collection with an expanded mid-layer range featuring the hugely popular FJ Chill-Out Xtreme Pullovers in new colour combinations.

The collection also sees the introduction of several textured pieces, notably the FJ Thermal Quilted Jacket & Vests, and the FJ Fleece Quilted Jackets. These standout pieces have been designed to ensure maximum warmth for the coldest months, with the quilted construction retaining heat close to the body.



“At FootJoy, we are committed to producing innovative and stylish Performance Golf Apparel that Makes Every Day Playable, said Paul O’Hagan marketing manager FootJoy UK.

“With improvements and fashionable new colour-ways, the 2018 Autumn/ Winter collection promises to equip the golfer more than ever and protect them from the elements this golfing season.”