FootJoy model wins award for Shoe of the Year

FootJoy has been awarded Foremost Golf’s coveted ‘Shoe of the Year’ for the eighth year running at the group’s annual Industry Awards.



After years of dominance for the brand’s Contour line, the Pro/SL scooped the prize after a hugely successful breakthrough in 2017.

The shoe has had an explosive year, becoming the most sold model in the UK by some considerable margin. As an example of the line’s popularity at retail, more than one in every ten shoes sold within the UK in 2017 was a Pro/SL, helping to support yet another season in which FJ have achieved over 50% footwear market share.

FJ ambassadors, including Lee Westwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Scott, aided the marketing of the product, trusting its spikeless performance throughout the season.

In addition to the Pro/SL, two of the other shoes shortlisted for the top prize were also FJ models. The DryJoys Tour has remained a staple within the FJ range, perfectly suited for golfers demanding traditional styling with elite performance.

Joining the DryJoys Tour amongst the nominees was a version of the Contour created exclusively for Foremost, after incredible demand for the product since the shoe’s launch.

Russell Lawes, sales and marketing Director of FootJoy UK, said: “It’s a tremendous achievement for the company to again pick up the ‘Shoe of the Year’ award.

“Our brand has been built upon a strong relationship with the professionals selling our products to the golfer.

“Providing them with a strong footwear line-up which can resonate with the consumer is always our aim at the start of each season, and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to do that again in 2017 with the Pro/SL”.

For more information on FJ, visit footjoy.co.uk.