Did you happen to see any new FootJoy D.N.A. shoes on display at the US Open? Well, the D.N.A. Helix has been unveiled today, offering an innovative blend of stability and flexibility.



The Helix is a lightweight athletic model with fantastic levels of comfort to enable tour-calibre performance and was built as a result of feedback from tour pros that tackle 72 holes in FootJoy shoes on a weekly basis.

A re-engineered NitroThin 3.0 TPU outsole including a widened heel platform increases the overall surface area, allowing a wider cleat spread for maximum traction throughout the swing.

The shoes also feature a new 3D FoamCollar 2.0, providing a customised fit every time, and a TourSpec Stretch tongue for added comfort.



All of these new features and technologies make the D.N.A. Helix 38% more structured that its predecessor, the D.N.A. 2.0, and help to reduce the shoe’s overall weight.

“At FootJoy, we strive to deliver the very best F&B package in every shoe,” said the brand’s marketing manager Russell Lawes.

“With D.N.A. Helix, we have pushed boundaries and merged technologies to deliver an all-round athletic shoe that ultimately provides the expected level of comfort and flexibility D.N.A. provides, but with additional structure.”

FootJoy D.N.A. Helix shoe

Available: October 2017

Price: £175

Warranty: One-year waterproof warranty

More info:footjoy.co.uk

Twitter:@FootJoyEurope