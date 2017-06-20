There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearFootJoy reveal new D.N.A. Helix shoes

Gear

FootJoy reveal new D.N.A. Helix shoes

By Martin Inglis20 June, 2017
FootJoy Shoes
Foot Joy Dnahelix

Did you happen to see any new FootJoy D.N.A. shoes on display at the US Open? Well, the D.N.A. Helix has been unveiled today, offering an innovative blend of stability and flexibility.

The Helix is a lightweight athletic model with fantastic levels of comfort to enable tour-calibre performance and was built as a result of feedback from tour pros that tackle 72 holes in FootJoy shoes on a weekly basis.

A re-engineered NitroThin 3.0 TPU outsole including a widened heel platform increases the overall surface area, allowing a wider cleat spread for maximum traction throughout the swing.

The shoes also feature a new 3D FoamCollar 2.0, providing a customised fit every time, and a TourSpec Stretch tongue for added comfort.

Read more - FootJoy unveil cutting edge 2017 apparel

Fj D N A Helix Hero

All of these new features and technologies make the D.N.A. Helix 38% more structured that its predecessor, the D.N.A. 2.0, and help to reduce the shoe’s overall weight.

“At FootJoy, we strive to deliver the very best F&B package in every shoe,” said the brand’s marketing manager Russell Lawes.

“With D.N.A. Helix, we have pushed boundaries and merged technologies to deliver an all-round athletic shoe that ultimately provides the expected level of comfort and flexibility D.N.A. provides, but with additional structure.”

FootJoy D.N.A. Helix shoe

Available: October 2017
Price: £175
Warranty: One-year waterproof warranty
More info:footjoy.co.uk
Twitter:@FootJoyEurope

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Golf News

PGA Tour makes big changes to drug-testing policy
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods receiving 'professional help'
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

Punter halfway to winning greatest golf bet of all-time
US Open

By Martin Inglis

US OPEN US Open: Post Tournament Report Card
US Open

By Michael McEwan

Rickie Fowler says 'no negatives' in US Open display
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below