FootJoy reveals SS18 performance apparel range

FootJoy has announced the launch of its new Spring/Summer 2018 Performance Golf Apparel range, with four new colour stories: Infuse, Venture, Revere, and Spirit, supported by a refreshed Essentials line.



A mix of both vibrant and classic colourways are offered across all four of the new stories, with popular items, such as the ‘Chill-Out’ layering pieces now available in 13 different options across three distinctive styles. The latest in performance fabrics have been used to ensure you remain comfortable in a range of weather conditions and unrestricted throughout the swing.

Paul O’Hagan, marketing manager FootJoy UK, said, “we are delighted with the advancements in our Performance Golf Apparel range for 2018 from both a style and a performance perspective. The line truly offers something for all tastes thanks to a variety of colour combinations and cuts.



Watch - Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes



He continued, “Our team of FJ tour professionals, including Rafa Cabrera-Bello, have been looking great in the new line since the start of the year so we are excited to see it available in golf shops across the country.”

Infuse

The Infuse collection sees several fresh polo shirts added to the FJ line-up for 2018 and headlining this colour story is the Lisle Engineered Pinstripe polo (pictured below, £55).



Read more - FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS jacket review



Featuring both classically styled pieces, as well as those with a more modern twist, the Infuse collection presents options for all golfers, including a navy and white fleece hoody, perfect for both on and off course use.

Venture

Adding a bold side to the 2018 Spring Summer offering is the Venture collection. With splashes of red, paired with both charcoal and white, the design details of the garments are picked out with colour and highlighted throughout the range, notably in the Colour Block Stretch Pique polo (pictured below, £50) which sees red piping across the chest, as well as a red FJ logo on the collar.

Revere

The Revere collection is the brightest range within the Spring Summer 2018 line-up. The collection seamlessly pairs modern garments with more understated items, such as the trendy Stretch Pique Flower Print polo (pictured below, £50) and the traditional Wool Blend V-neck Pullover.

Spirit

The final colour story within the collection, Spirit, pairs light blue and heather grey with white and navy to create a fresh, clean collection. It sits perfectly alongside key items from the Essentials collection, with the standout garment being the Double Layer Knit Contrast Chill-Out (pictured below, £70).

FJ Essentials

The FJ Essentials Collection has been strengthened for Spring/Summer 2018 with the addition of several brand new pieces, created to perfectly compliment the new colour stories, along with garments that have designed to tackle the unpredictability of the UK weather.



FootJoy 18 Spring/Summer 2018 Performance Golf Apparel range

Available: Now

footjoy.co.uk

@FootJoyEurope

