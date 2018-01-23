FootJoy Tour-S shoe inspired by world’s top pros

The world’s best golfers know what they want from a golf shoe and, in the FootJoy Tour-S, the brand has delivered in all departments.



With almost two-thirds of all pros wearing FootJoy shoes on the leading tours, reps at the No.1 shoe in golf sought feedback from them on what golfers need from their footwear to perform at their very best.

There were three common themes in that feedback – power through stability, precision through support and maximum comfort – and those have helped to create the FootJoy Tour-S.

The technologies used to help create the Tour-S includes the PowerPlate outsole, which provides an incredibly lightweight yet stable platform from which players can efficiently transfer power throughout the golf swing.



Built upon a foundation of a proprietary Pebax® polymer, that is typically 20% lighter than other polymers, the PowerPlate features an integrated carbon weave fiberglass mid-foot plate and nine LaunchPods to create additional structure, surface area, and ground coverage for maximum stability.

The Tour-S also features FootJoy’s proprietary PowerStrap, a moulded component integrated into the shoe’s upper to provide lock-down medial and lateral support. SecureCollar and ComforTongue technologies deliver a secure, precise fit round after round.

The dual-density PU Fit-Bed, meanwhile, ensures all-day underfoot comfort and FootJoy’s exclusive Premium Performance Leather (PPL) to achieve top grade feel, finish, and waterproof protection.



The Tour-S is already going down a storm on both the European Tour and PGA Tour.

“From the moment I tested this shoe, I knew it provided the perfect blend of comfort and stability for me, especially on my left side as I move through the ball,” said 2017 Scottish Open champion Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Kevin Kisner added: “It feels like a wider platform than I’m used to, like I have more ground coverage and contact and a much more stable base.”

FootJoy Tour-S shoe

Available: February 15, 2018

Price: £220; BOA - £240 Colours: White/Blue/Lime; White/Lime; Black/Red/White; White/Dark Grey/Orange BOA

