Gear

FootJoy unveils updated version of "hottest shoe in golf"

By bunkered.co.uk11 October, 2018
Fj Pro Sl Update 1

FootJoy has introduced an all-new version of the hottest shoe in golf - the Pro/SL.

Currently the market-leading model across the UK and Ireland, as well as on the majority of worldwide professional tours, the FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft, comfortable, waterproof leather upper with a midsole/outsole system that features three distinct layers for comfort, perimeter stability and superb traction in all conditions.

Chosen by more of the top 100 ranked players in the world than any other shoe, it has been worn to victory more than 130 times since its launch just two years ago.

The model’s popularity surged after it was added to FJ’s MyJoys platform, allowing golfers to design their own unique version of the shoe.

Fj Pro Sl Update

The new styles will be available for golfers to design from November 15 through FJ’s MyJoy platform, in line with the launch of the grey/white and all-black colourways.

Three more colour combinations – white, white/navy/red, and white/blue BOA – will be available from January 15.

“Our players can choose from any shoe in our line, so the fact that so many continue to choose Pro/SL, on tours all over the world and in all possible conditions, really validates the product’s performance and our extensive design and development process,” said Richard Fryer, FootJoy’s director of product management.

To find out more, visit the FootJoy website.

