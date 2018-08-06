search
Galvin Green 2018 Part Two Collection gives golfwear a new dimension

Gear

Galvin Green 2018 Part Two Collection gives golfwear a new dimension

By David Cunninghame05 August, 2018
Galvin Green 2018 Part Two Collection Galvin Green New Gear Apparel Christian Nilsson golf fashion fashion
Galvin Main

Galvin Green is introducing its freshest range of premium clothing for the Autumn and Winter season since it launched into the golf market almost three decades ago.

The overwhelming majority of the 270 garments in the 2018 Part Two collection are new to the golf market and feature even more advanced fabric technology and top quality styling, designed for golfers by golfers.

The official supplier to this year’s European Ryder Cup team has updated virtually its entire product catalogue with an uncompromising approach to product development that permeates throughout the new multi-layer collection composed of 76 different styles for serious golfers.

Highlighting the new range is Galvin Green’s softest-ever waterproof jacket.

The AL features stretch GORE-TEX fabric with a C-KNIT backer and incorporates a new waterproof membrane technology with increased breathability, 25% higher than earlier garments. This technology and the super smooth texture make it the softest and most breathable waterproof jacket ever produced by the brand.

Galvin Green Angelo

This new collection also boasts a larger Interface range. Following its successful introduction earlier this year, the totally windproof and extremely breathable Hybrid layer INTERFACE-1 range has been extended to five different tops up to 3XL, including a full-zip body warmer with soft PRIMALOFT padding, plus a new line in windproof trousers called LEO.

This new collection also boasts a larger Interface range. Following its successful introduction earlier this year, the totally windproof and extremely breathable Hybrid layer INTERFACE-1 range has been extended to five different tops up to 3XL, including a full-zip body warmer with soft PRIMALOFT padding, plus a new line in windproof trousers called LEO.

Merwin G784136 High

Offering an extremely high level of breathability and moisture wicking properties, the MERWIN, above. is one of four are stylish short-sleeved shirts in a new lightweight VENTIL8 PLUS range with various design and colour options.

The new Ladies’ collection mirrors the Multi-layers of the Men’s range, led by the ALEXIS full-zip jacket in Stretch GORE-TEX fabric with a ‘slide & glide’ C-KNIT backer.

“No previous Galvin Green collection has come close to presenting so many genuinely new garments and distinctive styles at one time,” said CEO/Managing Director Christian Nilsson.

He added: “Once again, we’re offering golfers the best layering options, so they can play the game in the most challenging conditions.”

For full details of the 2018 Part Two range, visit galvingreen.com.

