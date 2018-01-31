There are no results available.
Gear

Galvin Green Interface-1 range: Helping serious golfers perform

By Bunkered Golf Magazine31 January, 2018
Galvin Green Apparel
Lance Jacket

Galvin Green has introduced a ground-breaking layering technology into its latest collection to help serious golfers play and perform throughout the season.

State-of-the-art fabrics in the new Interface-1™ hybrid range of Shell Layer garments provide golfers with exceptional levels of performance and protection.  The versatility of Interface-1™ products is what truly sets them apart, allowing the jackets to be worn 95 times out of 100 rounds.

The leading outerwear brand has also launched its softest waterproof jacket ever, plus body-mapped INSULA™ mid-layers for outstanding thermal regulation and striking Ventil8™ Plus shirts providing outstanding breathability.

“The mission was to create a group of products that could be worn by golfers in 95 of 100 rounds they play, so they can enjoy playing the game more often in different weather conditions,” said CEO Christian Nilsson.

Lance G774761 Highrez

“We set out to find new fabrics and design quality garments that will act as genuine performance-enhancing equipment when called upon out on the course and the latest Interface-1 jackets are in a class of their own when it comes to regular playing conditions,” he added.

The lightweight, windproof Interface-1™ garments are also water repellent and extremely soft, stretchy and breathable for maximum comfort.

Leading the new Interface-1™ line is the LANCE (above), a full-zip jacket with a sleeve pocket made from 100% polyester stretch fabric and a PU membrane in four colour options. It has a repositioned side seam for greater comfort and an elastic drawstring at the hem.

Lennox G772633 Highrez

Another full-zip jacket is the short-sleeved LARS in three colourways and a distinctive pattern on the sleeves and across the back. There’s also the half-zip LENNOX (above), the full-zip LEON and the LENNY, which is the bodywarmer version of the LEON with three-layer construction in two colour options.

The LARRY full-zip Interface-1™ jacket is available in two colour choices, while the LOGAN full-zip bodywarmer with chest pocket provides excellent protection.

The flagship waterproof jacket is the ultra-lightweight three-layer full-zip ALON (below), incorporating GORE-TEX® stretch fabric with exclusive C-KNIT™ backer material to ’slide and glide’ over garments worn underneath.

Alon G771578 Highrez

The breathability of the new C-KNIT jackets is improved by more than 25%. Lighter than two-layer lined GORE-TEX® jackets, it comes in three colours and is matched with AXEL trousers in two colours and 23 different size options.

Another newcomer to the Shell Layer range is the highly-distinctive ANGELO full-zip GORE-TEX® PacLite® jacket (below) with a chest pocket in five, three-colour combinations and prominent branding.

The increasingly popular INSULA™ warm layer range has been extended with the eye-catching DAWSON full zip jacket with padded patches on the shoulders and a zipped pocket on the left sleeve offering thermal regulation and style.

Angelo G771378 Highrez

The most striking new Cool Layer VENTIL8™ PLUS short sleeve shirts include the classy MARLON in four finely-dotted colour choices featuring tailored collar and cuffs and UV protection 20+, plus the MAYER in six, four-colour versions, each with a variable stripe design and subtle ‘G’ logo.

The SKINTIGHT™ Thermal base layer range has also been extended with the introduction of the EBBOT long sleeve, crew neck vest with a pattern design across the shoulders and carrying prominent branding on the sleeve.

For full information on the range, visit galvingreen.com.

