There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearGalvin Green introduce new summer range

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Gear

Galvin Green introduce new summer range

By Chris Doyle07 June, 2017
Galvin Green Apparel
Galvin Apparel

Galvin Green has introduced a new summer collection of 38 golf shirts that takes comfort on the course to a whole new level.

The brand has enhanced its exclusive shirt range to produce the most varied premium Cool Layer selection on the market.

Accounting for half of the new range, the new Ventil8 Plus shirts offer an extremely high level of breathability and boast outstanding moisture features. This allows excess heat to escape quickly for maximum comfort in hot playing conditions.

The new garments also feature improved ventilation thanks to body mapping technology plus UV protection of 20+ so golfers can fully concentrate on their game in higher temperatures.

The range includes:

Mike G765467 Highrez

Mike

Features: Striking colourway across the shoulders and down the sleeves.
Colours: White, Navy, Black & Iron Grey
Price: £100

Mitchell G765512 Highrez

Mitchell

Features: Sporty design with a two-tone pattern across chest.
Colours: 5
Price: £95

Mac G765722 Highrez

Mac

Features: Cut short sleeves to minimise restriction when swinging the club.
Colours: 8
Price: £85

Melvin G766678 Highrez

Melvin

Features: Distinctive design over the shoulder and down the back.
Colours: 5 - Navy, Electric Red, White, Iron Grey & Apple
Price: £75

Completing the new summer range are the contemporary Miller design (£70), the Marco (£75) with detailed stitching in contrasting colours, the long-sleeved Morris (£80) and the Rock junior shirt (£45).

Greg Pearse, managing director in the UK and Ireland, said: “At Galvin Green we exist so that serious golfers can perform and enjoy their golf no matter what the weather.

“We’re renowned for our industry-leading waterproof, but our obsession with innovation and quality applies across our Multi-Layer concept. We had a great year with shirts last year and we have chosen to extend the range this summer and add even more garment technology to maximise performance.”

Galvin Green's new summer range

Available: Now
Price: As stated above
More info:galvingreen.com
Twitter:@galvingreen

Related Articles - Galvin Green

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Padraig Harrington needs stitches after amateur injures him
Padraig Harrington

By Martin Inglis

Airline costs golfer chance of US Open place
US Open

By Chris Doyle

Gear Shorts Zac Blair’s stylish second hand shoes
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

R&A to increase security at the Open
New

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below