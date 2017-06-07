Galvin Green introduce new summer range

Galvin Green has introduced a new summer collection of 38 golf shirts that takes comfort on the course to a whole new level.



The brand has enhanced its exclusive shirt range to produce the most varied premium Cool Layer selection on the market.

Accounting for half of the new range, the new Ventil8 Plus shirts offer an extremely high level of breathability and boast outstanding moisture features. This allows excess heat to escape quickly for maximum comfort in hot playing conditions.

The new garments also feature improved ventilation thanks to body mapping technology plus UV protection of 20+ so golfers can fully concentrate on their game in higher temperatures.



The range includes:



Mike

Features: Striking colourway across the shoulders and down the sleeves.

Colours: White, Navy, Black & Iron Grey

Price: £100

Mitchell

Features: Sporty design with a two-tone pattern across chest.

Colours: 5

Price: £95

Mac

Features: Cut short sleeves to minimise restriction when swinging the club.

Colours: 8

Price: £85

Melvin

Features: Distinctive design over the shoulder and down the back.

Colours: 5 - Navy, Electric Red, White, Iron Grey & Apple

Price: £75

Completing the new summer range are the contemporary Miller design (£70), the Marco (£75) with detailed stitching in contrasting colours, the long-sleeved Morris (£80) and the Rock junior shirt (£45).

Greg Pearse, managing director in the UK and Ireland, said: “At Galvin Green we exist so that serious golfers can perform and enjoy their golf no matter what the weather.

“We’re renowned for our industry-leading waterproof, but our obsession with innovation and quality applies across our Multi-Layer concept. We had a great year with shirts last year and we have chosen to extend the range this summer and add even more garment technology to maximise performance.”

Galvin Green's new summer range

Available: Now

Price: As stated above

More info:galvingreen.com

Twitter:@galvingreen

