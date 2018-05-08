Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGearGalvin Green Lance jacket review

Gear

Galvin Green Lance jacket review

By David Cunninghame08 May, 2018
Galvin Green Apparel Review
Galvin Green Lance Review

Galvin Green’s pioneering multi-layer concept has a new addition. The new Interface-1 range is being described as their most versatile layer of garments to date and has been designed to help you play more golf, more often.

Galvin Green firmly believes that what you wear out on the golf course is just as important to your performance as the clubs in your bag. For that reason, they have decided to create the groundbreaking Interface-1 range.

This new Hybrid Shell layer utilises the latest outerwear technologies, body-mapping systems and design features to provide exceptional versatility and state-of-the-art performance. So much so that Galvin Green say Interface-1 garments can be worn in 95 out of 100 rounds played in varying weather conditions.

Galvin Green Lance

Totally windproof, water repellent and highly breathable, the surprisingly lightweight Interface-1 garments come in a variety of stretch, padded and sleeveless styles to meet every golfer’s needs.

As an extremely soft and stretchy Shell Hybrid layer, the new Interface-1 acts as a high-performance link between traditional mid-layer garments and the outer layer of the pioneering Multi-Layer Concept first introduced by Galvin Green more than a decade ago.

Read more - Galvin Green Interface-1 range: Helping serious golfers perform

In total, the extensive Interface-1 range is comprised of seven different models, with ten colour options for men (S-3XL) and six distinctive lines in seven colourway choices for women (XS-XL).

Lance G774775 Highrez

Spearheading the new range is the Lance full-zip jacket. This three-layer garment is made from a stretchy polyester knit with a breathable polyurethane (PU) membrane laminated on the back side of the outer fabric. Protecting the membrane on the inside is a finer layer with a carbon print structure.

Weighing in at only 250 grams, this totally windproof jacket is incredibly soft to the touch and an absolute joy to play golf in. It perfectly embodies the Interface-1 concept, as I would more than happily wear it pretty much any conditions.

It is incredibly easy and comfortable to swing in, and will in no way impact how you normally play. It protected me from the wind and cold, but is so breathable that it is perfect for warmer conditions too. Although it is not technically waterproof, it is water repellent to such a high level that it will cope with any light showers with ease.

The lack of pockets may put off some people, but remember, this is an out and out performance jacket designed to help you play your best golf.

With all of that in mind, it is obvious to me why Galvin Green says it is jacket you can wear for 95 rounds out of 100. Add into this its modern and understated styling, which makes it a great off course option as well, and the Lance really is the latest must-have product from the pioneering Swedish brand.

Galvin Green Lance

Available: Now
Price: £230
galvingreen.com
@galvingreen

Related Articles - Galvin Green

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Apparel

-

Golf News

New Scottish Golf CEO calls for unity
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

Aberdeen Standard Investments continues Scottish Golf backing
Scottish Golf

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below