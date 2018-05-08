Galvin Green Lance jacket review

Galvin Green’s pioneering multi-layer concept has a new addition. The new Interface-1 range is being described as their most versatile layer of garments to date and has been designed to help you play more golf, more often.



Galvin Green firmly believes that what you wear out on the golf course is just as important to your performance as the clubs in your bag. For that reason, they have decided to create the groundbreaking Interface-1 range.



This new Hybrid Shell layer utilises the latest outerwear technologies, body-mapping systems and design features to provide exceptional versatility and state-of-the-art performance. So much so that Galvin Green say Interface-1 garments can be worn in 95 out of 100 rounds played in varying weather conditions.

Totally windproof, water repellent and highly breathable, the surprisingly lightweight Interface-1 garments come in a variety of stretch, padded and sleeveless styles to meet every golfer’s needs.

As an extremely soft and stretchy Shell Hybrid layer, the new Interface-1 acts as a high-performance link between traditional mid-layer garments and the outer layer of the pioneering Multi-Layer Concept first introduced by Galvin Green more than a decade ago.



In total, the extensive Interface-1 range is comprised of seven different models, with ten colour options for men (S-3XL) and six distinctive lines in seven colourway choices for women (XS-XL).

Spearheading the new range is the Lance full-zip jacket. This three-layer garment is made from a stretchy polyester knit with a breathable polyurethane (PU) membrane laminated on the back side of the outer fabric. Protecting the membrane on the inside is a finer layer with a carbon print structure.

Weighing in at only 250 grams, this totally windproof jacket is incredibly soft to the touch and an absolute joy to play golf in. It perfectly embodies the Interface-1 concept, as I would more than happily wear it pretty much any conditions.

It is incredibly easy and comfortable to swing in, and will in no way impact how you normally play. It protected me from the wind and cold, but is so breathable that it is perfect for warmer conditions too. Although it is not technically waterproof, it is water repellent to such a high level that it will cope with any light showers with ease.



The lack of pockets may put off some people, but remember, this is an out and out performance jacket designed to help you play your best golf.



With all of that in mind, it is obvious to me why Galvin Green says it is jacket you can wear for 95 rounds out of 100. Add into this its modern and understated styling, which makes it a great off course option as well, and the Lance really is the latest must-have product from the pioneering Swedish brand.



Galvin Green Lance

Available: Now

Price: £230

galvingreen.com

@galvingreen

