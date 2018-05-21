Galvin Green records surge in shirt sales

Galvin Green has seen a surge in orders for its high-end polo shirts on the back of rising temperatures and recent European Tour wins for two brand ambassadors.



Shirt sales from the premium Ventil8 Plus Cool Layer range, as worn by South African Open champion Chris Paisley and China Open champion Alexander Björk, have risen by 22% on the same period last year. The latest collection includes seven different styles and up to eight colourway options in sizes ranging from S-3XL.

Demand for both the classy Marlon (Black with four colour trim options) and Mayer (six striped versions featuring up to four colourways) styles in particular have grown in recent weeks since sunshine arrived in the UK for the first time this year. They have an RRP of £85.

These styles offer an extremely high level of breathability, exceptional moisture wicking properties and UPF 20+ protection. They are made from an exclusive blend of 97% polyester wicking fibre and 3% elastane that Galvin Green has found to be the perfect mix for maximum performance and comfort, without the need to iron.

“We’re thrilled by the sell-out of our polo shirts so far this year and the good weather has only just arrived,” said Greg Pearse, managing director of Galvin Green UK & Ireland. “Alongside the performance they give golfers, we’re also able to put high cash margins in our customers’ tills.”