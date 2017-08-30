There are no results available.
Gear

Galvin Green reveal 2017 Part 2 range

By Chris Doyle30 August, 2017
Galvin Green Waterproofs New Gear
Blake G772074 Highrez X3

Galvin Green has introduced its 2017 Part Two range that features a total of 37 brand new lines across five different layers and six colour choices.

This new range includes a selection of garments in sleek black and bright yellow combinations that feature Galvin Green’s most advanced fabric technology and designs that will benefit golfers as we approach the winter months.

Highlighting the range are the revolutionary lightweight Gore-Tex stretch waterproof jackets with C-Knit backer technology, a totally windproof jacket with hybrid technology, Insula pullovers with padded inserts, extremely breathable Ventil8 Plus shirts, and a new-look hi-tech Skintight Thermal baselayer with bold print on shoulders and sleeves.

Achilles G770861 Highrez

The new, ultra-lightweight Achilles (above, RRP £380) Gore-Tex waterproof jacket features C-Knit backer technology that enables the garment to ‘slide & glide’ over garments worn underneath and avoid restrictions to the swing. The jacket also includes adjustable chest tabs, an elasticated waist for maximum comfort, plus a prominent tonal zipper and back pocket.

Read more -> Galvin Green introduce new summer range

Blake G772074 Highrez

Another pioneering garment in the latest collection is the versatile half-zip Blake (above, RRP £260) jacket that utilises totally windproof and highly breathable Gore Windstopper fabric. The upper-body and sleeves feature a light and soft Polyamide fabric with PrimaLoft padding and Gore Windstopper lining to keep out windchill.

Dash G773477 Highrez

The Dash (above, RRP £140) half-zip pullover, which combines outstanding thermal regulation with maximum breathability for the perfect garment in cold conditions, is the latest addition to Galvin’s popular Insula line.

Read more -> Galvin Green release 'virtually weightless' BOW jacket

Max G776931 Highrez

Galvin Green’s Ventil8 Plus shirts, including the new Max shirt, (above, RRP £80) offer an extremely high level of breathability and moisture wicking properties, while the new Ebbot (below, RRP £70) Skintight Thermal base layer employs advanced knitting techniques and hi-tech fibres to provide warmth without bulk and to help transport moisture away from the body.

Ebbot G779074 Highrez

There is also a new Ladies’ collection that encourages female golfers to forget about traditional colour lines and consider the Galvin Green tone-on-tone concept to match garments in a personal touch in up to nine modern colourways.

Highlighting the Ladies’ collection is the new Gore-Tex Paclite Akita (below, RRP £280) lightweight waterproof jacket, which features stretch inserts and shaped sleeves for maximum freedom of movement and styling.

Akita G871090 Highrez

CEO/Managing Director, Christian Nilsson said: “Having pioneered the Multi-layer Concept for greater breathability and comfort more than a decade ago, we’re now looking to raise the level of overall garment performance and looks.”

He added: “Golfers can choose to adapt different colour ways, while matching up compatible layers to contend with whatever the weather brings out on the course.

Available: Now
More info:galvingreen.com 
Twitter:@galvingreen

