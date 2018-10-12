search
HomeGearGalvin Green shares in Europe’s Ryder Cup success

Gear

Galvin Green shares in Europe’s Ryder Cup success

By David Cunninghame12 October, 2018
Galvin Green, the official supplier of weatherwear to the victorious European team in Paris, enjoyed a record Ryder Cup of its own.

Despite a lack of rain or gusting winds at Le Golf National during the three days of competition, sales of Galvin Green’s  waterproof jackets and trousers were extremely strong, as well as windproof jackets worn by several of Europe’s heroes.

Other clothing items from Galvin Green that proved popular with spectators at the giant merchandise facilities in France included Insula pullovers, Ventil8 shirts, caps and hats.

• Galvin Green unveils its 2018 Ryder Cup collection

A display of the Ryder Cup trophy drew crowds to the retail area where they could have their picture taken with the European team wearing Galvin Green garments.

Albatross

“Our positive retail experience at Gleneagles led us to become an Official Supplier to the European Ryder Cup Team and sales in Paris matched the performance of Europe’s winning team to exceed our expectations,” said Christian Nilsson, CEO of Galvin Green.

• How Galvin Green helped get Europe Ryder Cup ready

“The team wear proved extremely popular with thousands of European fans, while American supporters were drawn to the Trophy collection that can be worn at any Ryder Cup event as well as out on the golf course.”

• REVIEW - How does the Galvin Green Lance jacket perform? We found out...

You can still get your hands on Galvin’s high performance Ryder Cup gear, including the revolutionary ALBATROS jacket, pictured above, which is named after the Le Golf National course.

To find out more, log-on to  www.galvingreen.com

