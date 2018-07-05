Galvin Green unveils new Ryder Cup collection

Premium golf apparel brand Galvin Green is supporting this year’s European Ryder Cup team with the most advanced waterproof and windproof garments ever put into play.



Better still, they’re making them available to all golfers across Europe from this month.

As the official supplier of weatherwear to captain Thomas Bjorn’s team, Galvin Green has created four exceptional garments to give Europe’s finest golfers the best chance to regain the Ryder Cup from the USA, whatever weather conditions they confront in Paris this September.

“We’ve gone all-out to help Europe recapture the famous trophy,” said Galvin Green CEO Christian Nilsson. “Over the past two years, we’ve adopted an uncompromising approach to producing garments that will give Europe’s players an edge in both styling and performance for golf’s most exciting team event.”



Nilsson added that all four new hi-tech garments have been designed in close collaboration with Bjorn.



“He knew precisely what he wanted and was keen to blend the classic navy and Swedish blue colourways with flashes of white and add the European flag on the back,” said Nilsson. “We also took inspiration from the magnificent Le Golf National course to name individual lines that are now available to other golfers well ahead of the event.”

Super Stretch waterproof jackets

The waterproof jackets with C-KNIT backer incorporate a GORE-TEX Super Stretch fabric on the shoulders and elbows that is new to golf and provides at least four times more stretch than previous versions. Extremely breathable, THE ALBATROS (named after the Championship course), above, full-zip jacket and the FORWARD (1st hole), below, short sleeved jacket also feature the smooth ‘slide & glide’ inner material of the exclusive C-KNIT fabric.



Both jackets feature two front pockets and adjustors on the chest and collar to help with the fit and keep out the rain. In the case of THE ALBATROS, the sleeves are shaped for easy movement in the swing and the sleeve ends are smooth and soft, while the hem is laminated for a cleaner look. A touch & close fastener ensures rain doesn’t intrude, along with a water-repellent zipper.



The matching pair of waterproof trousers THE JUDGES (15th) also come in GORE-TEX fabric with the C-KNIT backer for a smooth ‘slide & glide’ experience when worn over other trousers. A GORE-TEX Super Stretch panel is located at the top of the back to assist when bending over putts.



An elasticated waist and drawstring provides the perfect fit, while the leg width can also be adjusted. There is a zipper fly opening and water repellent zippers, plus two back pockets and front pockets with fleece lining. A split inseam is added for abrasion resistance and a spring-loaded zipper puller features on the side of both long leg openings for ease of access. A symbol of the Ryder Cup trophy features on the left knee.

Interface makes its debut

Making its first appearance in the Ryder Cup will be the lightweight INTERFACE-1 Shell Layer Hybrid jacket UP WIND (named after the ninth hole) – a super soft, quiet garment suitable for 95 out of 100 rounds played in standard conditions.



Totally windproof and highly breathable, the jacket is made from 100% polyester stretch fabric with a PU breathable membrane and water-repellent finish. The full-zip jacket features two hidden front pockets an elastic drawstring at the hem and a repositioned side seam for optimum comfort.

“If conditions are wet during the contest, then our rain suits will help the European players to concentrate on their game, but if it gets very windy, then the Interface garment will really come into its own,” said Nilsson.

In addition to branded versions of these team garments, Galvin Green has added two INSULA jackets in the same styling for club golfers to wear: the full-zip THE CROWD (18th hole), above, and the half-zip THE VERDICT (17th, below.

