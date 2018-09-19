Galvin Green's Ryder Cup jacket passes the test

Should the weather take a turn for the worse at next week’s Ryder Cup in Paris, you’ll see Team Europe kitted out in specially designed waterproof and windproof jackets from Galvin Green.



To give Europe the best chance of regaining the famous trophy, the Swedish apparel innovators have subjected the jackets to some of the most exhaustive tests ever undertaken by a garment manufacturer in the golf industry.

In addition to the comprehensive scientific and on-course play testing associated with its GORE-TEX waterproof garments, the 'Official Supplier of Weatherwear' to Thomas Bjørn’s team commissioned independent analysis of the level of restriction to the swing, once one garment is added to another as the weather conditions change.

According to results from The Golf Lab in Toronto, the addition of THE ALBATROS Super Stretch waterproof jacket with C-KNIT backer to the UP WIND Interface-1 hybrid jacket worn over a polo shirt accounted for less than two degrees (1.14°) of rib cage rotation degradation and a loss of no more than one mph in clubhead speed.



Ten accomplished golfers took part in the testing process. They each hit balls for two hours with their regular driver to ensure full swings were maintained during the trial. An optical tracking system using eight cameras captured a 3D motion at 2,400 images per second, while body sensors calibrated to two-tenths of a millimetre made it possible to accurately measure ribcage rotations as club head speeds hit 100 mph.

“I’ve never heard of a garment company that uses objective technology to perform human-based trials to evaluate the degree to which a garment changes the golfer’s swing, but Galvin Green deserves great credit for its no compromise approach,” said Liam Mucklow, founder of the Golf Lab.



In addition to the long-sleeve rain jacket, European players also have the choice of the short-sleeved jacket, incorporating the same waterproof with GORE-TEX Super Stretch fabric that is entirely new to golf and provides at least four times more stretch than previous versions.

THE ALBATROS (named after the Le Golf National Championship course) full-zip jacket and the FORWARD (1st hole) short sleeved jacket also feature the smooth ‘slide & glide’ inner material of the C-KNIT fabric and are extremely lightweight and breathable.

They are complemented by THE JUDGES (15th), a matching pair of waterproof trousers in GORE-TEX fabric with the C-KNIT backer and the versatile UP WIND (9th) hybrid Interface-1 jacket.



“With our extensive product development and testing work, we’ve gone all out to help Europe recapture the famous trophy and are going for the win,” said Christian Nilsson, CEO of Galvin Green.

“If conditions are wet, then our rain suits will help the European players to concentrate on their game. But if it gets very windy, then the Interface garment will come into its own.”