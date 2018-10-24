search
Gear

Garcia defends Valderrama Masters title with custom putter in the bag

By David Cunninghame22 October, 2018
Sergio Putter 2

Sergio Garcia has claimed back-to-back victories at the Valderrama Masters after finishing four shots clear of Shane Lowry.

The event, hosted by the Sergio Garcia foundation, was plagued by inclement weather, with the tournament cut to 54-holes and forced into a Monday finish.The win is Garcia’s 15th European Tour title and underlines the Spaniards remarkable turn around in form over the last month.

One week prior to the Ryder Cup, Garica made a putter change at the Portugal Masters after receiving a surprise package from the putter experts at Odyssey’s Toulon Garage.

Sergio Toulon

Garcia has been switching between Odyssey’s Toulon Design Atlanta and Azalea putter models this year. He put in a request to the folks at Toulon to make him a new Atlanta in a rose gold finish.

The Spaniard was surprised to find two putters instead of one when he received the package from the States. Both feature custom colour schemes and stampings, one with in the colours of the Spanish flag... and the other in Team Europe’s blue and yellow.

Sergio Witb Putter

Garcia put the Team Europe version into play during the Portugal Masters, finishing in a tie for seventh and also used it to deadly effect in Paris. This week he decided to switch to the Spanish themed head as he defended his title.

The rest of Garcia’s bag is made of Callaway’s latest equipment. He successfully navigated the tight, tree-lined fairways of Valderrama using his Rogue Sub Zero driver and two Rogue fairway woods.

Segio Garcia Witb Rogue

He also currently games Callaway’s Apex MB blades, two Mack Daddy 4 wedges and the more workable Chrome Soft X golf ball.

Sergio Garcia: What’s in the bag…

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue)

3 Wood: Callaway Rogue (13.5˚, Mitsubishi KuroKage XT 80TX)

5 Wood: Callaway Rogue (18˚, Mitsubishi KuroKage XT 80TX)

Irons: Callaway Apex MB 18 (3-PW, Nippon Modus Tour 130x)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54˚, 58˚, Nippon Modus Tour 130x )

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Atlanta

Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

