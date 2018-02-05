Gary Woodland WITB: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Gary Woodland ended a five-year winless run after defeating Chez Reavie on the first playoff hole to win at TPC Scottsdale.



Woodland’s win marks the fifth in as many weeks for TaylorMade’s new M drivers and Twist Face technology.The big hitting American added a 9° M3 440 driver to the bag just last week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where he went on to finish T12. He averaged 314.1 yards off the tee during this week, with his longest bomb measuring 364 yards on Sunday.



Woodland does not currently have an equipment contract and plays with a mixed set. He also has two TaylorMade M2 fairways in the bag, along with a set of Titleist irons and three Vokey SM7 wedges.

The new SM7 became the most popular wedge on tour just two weeks after their debut at the Shriners Hospital for Childrens Open. Below is Gary’s bag in full:

Gary Woodland – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M3 440 (9˚)

Fairways: TaylorMade M2 Tour (15˚), TaylorMade M2 (18˚)

Irons (4-9): Titleist 716 MB

Wedges:Vokey Design SM7 Raw (48˚, 52˚, 56˚), Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X