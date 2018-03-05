George Coetzee WITB: 2018 Tshwane Open

George Coetzee claimed his fourth European Tour title and his second Tshwane Open title after finishing two shots clear of 2017 Q-School champion, Sam Horsfield.



It really was win on home soil for the South African at Pretoria Country Club, where he is currently a member and is also where he won the Tshwane Open title three years ago.



The big hitting Titleist brand ambassador finished the week second in the driving distance stats using his 917 D3 driver, averaging 339.3 yards off the tee.

Coetzee also plays the brand’s latest 718 CB irons and Vokey SM7 wedges, but still carries a 712U utility iron that was first released back in 2013.



It wasn’t just the South African’s power however that was instrumental in his triumph. He finished third in the Putts per GIR stats and also put on a bit of a putting master class with his birdie barrage on the back 9 of his final round. Here is a look at his bag in full:

George Coetzee – WITB

Driver:Titleist 917 D3 (10.5˚)

Fairway Wood:Titleist 917 F2 (16.5˚)

Utility Iron: Titleist 712U (2)

Irons:Titleist 718 CB(4-PW)

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #5

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy ContourFIT