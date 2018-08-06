Georgia Hall secures maiden major with Callaway

Georgia Hall claimed her first major title at the RICOH Women’s British Open after an impeccable final round display at Royal Lytham & St Annes - and she did so with a full complement of Callaway clubs in her bag.



The 22-year-old English star became the first Brit to claim the title since Catriona Matthew did so, also at Royal Lytham, back in 2009.

Hall placed emphasis on her strategy off the tee in an attempt to avoid the treacherous bunkers at Lytham.



She said: “I just tried to stay short of all the bunkers. It's quite a long golf course, anyway, but I just had to say to myself, as long as I'm on the fairway, then I've got a shot to the green and then it's fine.”

Hall currently games Callaway’s latest Rogue fairway wood but has chosen to stick with last year’s Epic driver.

During the final round she averaged an impressive 273 yards from the tee and hit 9 of 14 fairways en route to a round of 67.



Another strong facet of her game for the week was her greenside bunker play. Using her Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges, she successfully got up and down on seven out of seven attempts from the tricky pot bunkers.

Hall’s ball striking was also excellent throughout the week. She managed to find the putting surface in regulation 72% of the time with her Callaway APEX CF 16 and X forged irons

Georgia Hall – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic

Fairway Wood: Callaway Rogue

Irons: Callaway APEX CF 16 (3,4) Callaway X Forged (5-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50˚, 54˚, 58˚)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot RX Rossie

Ball: Titleist Pro V1