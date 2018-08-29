Get fitted for a golf ball?! This is why you ought to...

Ever since I started playing golf, my ball of choice has been the Titleist Pro V1.

I’ve tested just about every ball on the market today and, although the vast majority of them are great in their own right, the Pro V1 is still my go-to.

Earlier on this year, however, I did think about making the switch to using the Pro V1x thinking it would suit my game better and offer me a little higher launch off the driver face.

Before making any rash calls, I decided to go for a ball fitting.



The fitting process for a Titleist ball is carried out in a similar fashion to most club fittings. Titleist’s philosophy is to fit from green to tee, not tee to green, so that’s exactly what we did. I began by hitting some partial wedge shots with both the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.



There wasn’t much difference between the two balls, with both providing excellent control and shot stopping spin. We then worked up through the irons in my bag and began to see the Pro V1 was spinning slightly less than the Pro V1x. As someone who has a steep angle of attack, gaining more spin is not top on my list of priorities.



Titleist’s Golf Ball Product Specialist, David Guthrie, was quickly able to discern from the numbers that the lower spinning Pro V1 would suit my game better, not only with my irons, but also with the driver.



We then stepped out onto the course to test both balls head-to-head. For Titleist, this is a crucial part of determining which ball you should play, as that's where you're going to be playing with the ball, isn't it?



Sure enough, the Pro V1 suited my game best again. Its more penetrating flight allowed me to feel more in control of my ball, while the softer feel gave me confidence around the greens.

So, why it is ball fitting process so important?



For one, the process showed me that my gut instinct to switch to a different ball that wasn’t in the best interest of either my game or my swing.



You will also see improvements in your consistency and golf game if you play the same ball round after round.

Plus, with the recent addition of the lower spinning, lower launching AVX to Titleist’s premium offerings, you now have another option to consider.

For these reasons, I wholeheartedly suggest going for your own ball fitting. The ball is the one piece of equipment we use on every shot in a round, so make sure you’ve got the right one in your bag.

