search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGet inside the rope at the British Masters with Titleist

Gear

Get inside the rope at the British Masters with Titleist

By David Cunninghame29 September, 2018
Titleist Ultimate Fit Titleist Team Titleist European Tour British Masters Sky Sports Walton Heath Gear Chris Beaumont
Titleist Ultimate Fit 2018 Bmw Pga Championship

Titleist will welcome golfers of all ages and abilities onto the driving range at the Sky Sports British Masters as The Ultimate Fit returns to Walton Heath Golf Club. 

A joint-venture with the European Tour, which invites entries via the MyEuropeanTour platform, the fitting experience enables golfers to walk among the stars of world golf on Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Each winner will have the opportunity to spend time with Titleist’s team of Product Specialists alongside Titleist Brand Ambassadors and trial the highly anticipated TS metals. 

Check out what we found when we tested the TS metals here. 

Titleist Ultimate Fit Sky Sports British Masters

In addition, winners will be able to trial the stunning 718 Irons, 818 Hybrids, and Vokey Design SM7 Wedges.

The once in a lifetime experience will also include a golf ball fitting, allowing golfers to find out which of Titleist’s leading golf ball models is best suited to their games. The winners will then be provided with a day pass for either Saturday or Sunday to watch all of the action unfold.

• Team Titleist members to begin testing 2019 Pro V1 balls

• TS2 or TS3 - which one of Titleist's new drivers is the one for you?

Ts Drivers

Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club Marketing Manager, said: “Already this year we have welcomed a number of lucky fans onto the driving range at some of the European Tour’s premier events, including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Ballyliffin and The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane, and we are delighted to extend this opportunity at Walton Heath.”

• REVIEW - Get to grips with the low-spinning, low-launching Titleist AVX

“The Ultimate Fit at the Sky Sports British Masters in 2017 was incredibly well received and we look forward to offering the same unforgettable experience that will live long in the memories of all of the lucky winners involved this time around.”

Sm7 Wedges

The Ultimate Fit is the pinnacle of the brand’s comprehensive 2018 golf ball and club fitting schedule, including more than 1,500 fitting events throughout the UK & Ireland.

The Ultimate Fit series will conclude for 2018 at the European Tour Race to Dubai season finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

For further information about Titleist fitting events and The Ultimate Fit, visit  www.titleist.co.uk/fitting/gol....

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Team Titleist

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - British Masters

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - Gear

Golf News

Former Open champion hits out at Patrick Reed
Golf fans invited to chip in for Scottish legend
Phil Mickelson slates 'almost unplayable' Ryder Cup course
Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party
Top Scottish club bestows membership honour on Sky Sports man

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow