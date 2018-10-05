Get inside the rope at the British Masters with Titleist

Titleist will welcome golfers of all ages and abilities onto the driving range at the Sky Sports British Masters as The Ultimate Fit returns to Walton Heath Golf Club.

A joint-venture with the European Tour, which invites entries via the MyEuropeanTour platform, the fitting experience enables golfers to walk among the stars of world golf on Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Each winner will have the opportunity to spend time with Titleist’s team of Product Specialists alongside Titleist Brand Ambassadors and trial the highly anticipated TS metals.

Check out what we found when we tested the TS metals here.

In addition, winners will be able to trial the stunning 718 Irons, 818 Hybrids, and Vokey Design SM7 Wedges.

The once in a lifetime experience will also include a golf ball fitting, allowing golfers to find out which of Titleist’s leading golf ball models is best suited to their games. The winners will then be provided with a day pass for either Saturday or Sunday to watch all of the action unfold.

• Team Titleist members to begin testing 2019 Pro V1 balls

• TS2 or TS3 - which one of Titleist's new drivers is the one for you?

Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club Marketing Manager, said: “Already this year we have welcomed a number of lucky fans onto the driving range at some of the European Tour’s premier events, including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Ballyliffin and The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane, and we are delighted to extend this opportunity at Walton Heath.”

• REVIEW - Get to grips with the low-spinning, low-launching Titleist AVX



“The Ultimate Fit at the Sky Sports British Masters in 2017 was incredibly well received and we look forward to offering the same unforgettable experience that will live long in the memories of all of the lucky winners involved this time around.”

The Ultimate Fit is the pinnacle of the brand’s comprehensive 2018 golf ball and club fitting schedule, including more than 1,500 fitting events throughout the UK & Ireland.

The Ultimate Fit series will conclude for 2018 at the European Tour Race to Dubai season finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

For further information about Titleist fitting events and The Ultimate Fit, visit www.titleist.co.uk/fitting/gol....