Get Jordan’s major winning look

Jordan Spieth was dressed from head to toe in some of Under Armour’s latest technologically advanced apparel as he battled the course and conditions at Royal Birkdale.



Highlighting Jordan’s look was the Under Armour Spieth One, his first signature golf shoe with Under Armour. The clean, bold and innovative shoe features a number of technical design elements that were dictated by Jordan and his game.

UA Reactor technology, featured in Spieth’s body warmer jacket he wore on day one, is an intelligent insulation that adapts to any element with water resistant and quick drying properties to promote non-stop comfort and total versatility on the course.



UA Storm technology featured in Jordan’s rainwear repels water without sacrificing breathability. Storm technology offers both water resistant and water proof coatings for ultimate rain and wind protection.

Bushnell is No.1 at the Open

Bushnell was the rangefinder of choice for both players and caddies at this year’s Open Championship. In a survey carried out by Sports Marketing Surveys Inc, 99% of players and more than 95% of caddies using a laser rangefinder trusted a Bushnell device in preparing for the third Major Championship of the year.



This year, Bushnell has introduced three new devices to its industry-leading line of products, including its most advanced rangefinder to date, the Pro X2.

New model introduced to Ecco Casual Hybrid range

Incorporating a highly water repellent HYDROMAX treated fornello leather upper and available in two distinctive colours, the eye-catching new model facilitates a pleasant walk with its array of comfort and performance technologies.



Ecco Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally, while the E-DTS outsole features molded traction bars made from durable TPU that provide hundreds of traction angles for superior grip.

Mizuno release more images of their new MP-18 irons

Last week, prior to the Open, Mizuno treated us to more teaser images of their new MP-18 irons. The blades have all the hallmarks of classic Mizuno irons of old. We can’t wait to find out more about these beauties, and we're certain that you’re thinking the same.

Reviewed – Callaway 200 laser rangefinder

Weighing just 110 grams, Callaway’s most compact rangefinder can measure distances up to 800 yards away and lock onto pins using Pin Acquisition Technology (PAT) up to 275 yards away. You can also scan the landscape for multiple targets with superior accuracy to within just one yard.

The 200 is incredibly easy to use and can acquire accurate yardages incredibly quickly. The small laser rangefinder fits in the palm of the hand very well and is available in both red and blue. If you are looking for a user-friendly rangefinder at a fantastic price (£199) then the Callaway 200 is an option well worth considering.