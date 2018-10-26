Get to know Bridgestone’s new Tour B JGR range

Bridgestone recently unveiled its new Tour B JGR line of metalwoods and irons, aimed at helping mid to high handicappers through a combination of innovative technologies.

Although the B JGR line is isn’t tailored towards the better player, it didn’t stop Bridgestone staffers Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar from putting the driver into their bags. Snedeker had the driver in the bag for his win at the Wyndham Championship in August, which included an opening round 59.



“I didn’t expect to make the switch so easily but when I compared the data on trackman, I was seeing three mph more ball speed and an extra six yards,” explained Snedeker.

Kuchar added: “After my switch to the new TOUR B JGR, I’ve seen an increase in distance and a more consistent ball flight. The change was a no brainer."

The metalwoods feature a host of tech designed to offer more ball speed, added forgiveness and a higher launch. Increased ball speed is achieved by combining the new power rib sole, designed to maintain maximum sole stiffness through impact, with Bridgestone’s new boost wave crown.

The crown features two slits, one at the front called the power slit and one toward the rear called the wave power slit. The slits allow the crown to flex at impact, combining with the Power Rib Sole, to boost ball speed and your launch angle for more distance.

The metalwoods also feature considerable heel bias weighting to help combat your slice and a new power milled face that has doubled in depth over previous models for low spin performance, even on miss-hits.

The Tour B JGR HF1 and HF2 irons models have been created to cater for both the high and mid handicapper. The HF1 irons are designed for maximum distance and forgiveness. The thick, hollow cavity design provides easy launching distance in an extremely low CG forged head.

The HF2 model, meanwhile, offers both increased distance and forgiveness in a more compact, classic cavity back design. The ultrathin face promotes exceptional distance, while Bridgestone’s Power Slit Face Design allows for improved COR toward the bottom of the face, creating extra forgiveness on thinly struck shots. A rubber polymer insert in each head increases feel, reduces vibration, and ensures a solid sound at impact.

“Our JGR lines have built up a loyal following since the original launch in 2015. The new TOUR B JGR builds on that success by providing golfers with the combination of style and forgiveness.” said Zack Kupperbusch, Bridgestone Golf Club Marketing Coordinator.

“While our brand is commonly associated with the best golf balls in the world, JGR is an excellent example of how we’re bringing innovation to all corners of the industry.”