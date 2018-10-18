search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGet to know Chervo’s unique AW/18 apparel collection

Gear

Get to know Chervo’s unique AW/18 apparel collection

By David Cunninghame18 October, 2018
Chervo Autumn/Winter 2018 Apparel men's apparel women's apparel New Gear Peter Erlacher
Chervo Aw18 1

Chervò says it has drawn unique inspiration from the diverse world of bikers and Tibet for its exciting autumn/winter 2018/19 collection.

The Italian luxury golf and leisure apparel company has launched the latest range, which underlines their progressive design and adds its ever growing reputation.

The men’s collection features colour schemes more commonly associated with bikers, using steel and leather among the shades, while the women’s collection has adopted both vibrant and softer palettes, which can be found among traditional Tibetan tribes.

• Have you heard about our incredible subscription offer yet?

Chervo Aw18 2

This new collection underlines Chervò’s garments versatility to be worn on the golf course and for everyday life, with premium quality and cutting-edge technology in the wide selection of stylish designs.

• Wilson extends eye-catching Infinite putter line

Chervo Aw18 3

Peter Erlacher, who co-founded Chervò along with his brother Manfred, said: “Comfort always remains at the forefront of our minds, using stretch qualities as base fabrics, or as stretch inserts in strategic spots.

• Get your hands on Rickie Fowler's Cobra CB MB irons

“At Chervò, we also like to challenge a few traditions with our designs and take golf and leisure fashion in a new direction with our innovation.”

Chervo Aw18 4

Chervò’s high-tech, patented technology and performance materials have been incorated into the new collection, with DRY-MATIC, SUN-BLOCK, AQUA-BLOCK and WIND-LOCK items that guarantee the garments stand up to the toughest of weather conditions.

Related Articles - Autumn/Winter 2018

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - men's apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Imminent closure facing English club in 'dire straits'
Gutsy Richie Ramsay retains European Tour card
Pros' European Tour futures hanging in the balance
WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes monster eagle to boost card bid
Brooks Koepka: I dreamed of this as a kid

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow