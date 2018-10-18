Get to know Chervo’s unique AW/18 apparel collection

Chervò says it has drawn unique inspiration from the diverse world of bikers and Tibet for its exciting autumn/winter 2018/19 collection.



The Italian luxury golf and leisure apparel company has launched the latest range, which underlines their progressive design and adds its ever growing reputation.

The men’s collection features colour schemes more commonly associated with bikers, using steel and leather among the shades, while the women’s collection has adopted both vibrant and softer palettes, which can be found among traditional Tibetan tribes.



This new collection underlines Chervò’s garments versatility to be worn on the golf course and for everyday life, with premium quality and cutting-edge technology in the wide selection of stylish designs.



Peter Erlacher, who co-founded Chervò along with his brother Manfred, said: “Comfort always remains at the forefront of our minds, using stretch qualities as base fabrics, or as stretch inserts in strategic spots.

“At Chervò, we also like to challenge a few traditions with our designs and take golf and leisure fashion in a new direction with our innovation.”

Chervò’s high-tech, patented technology and performance materials have been incorated into the new collection, with DRY-MATIC, SUN-BLOCK, AQUA-BLOCK and WIND-LOCK items that guarantee the garments stand up to the toughest of weather conditions.