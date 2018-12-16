Get to know Kankura Golf, the new kid on the shoe block

Kankura Golf footwear is now available for the first time in the Scotland, England and Wales.



The brand’s 2019 range consists of four models, all of which are handmade in Portugal from 100% recyclable materials.

The varying styles all have different looks to suit every golfer’s needs and are backed up by a host of performance technologies.

For those who prefer more traditional aesthetics, the Scottsdale and Scottsdale Pro are classic brogues.

At the other end of the spectrum we have the more casual Oporto Light, while the Master Light models feature trainer looks and smarter leather-inspired options.

The variations in models and colours creates 28 different shoes, and there are also two ladies models – Oporto Lady and Master Lady – with 17 different variation.

Kankura takes great pride in sourcing materials and using methods that reduce the impact on the environment. They only use European raw materials from environment respecting suppliers according to REACH (Registration Evaluation Authorization of Chemicals) specified norms.

The four-layer insole is lightweight, flexible and composed of a cork base, Digofresh felt, Arneflex foam and an extremely soft microfiber onSteam lining.



The onSteam lining gives you the feeling of leather with all the benefits of a microfibre upper. It is 100% breathable and boasts a thermal regulation effect that helps sweat evaporate. There is also a waterproof membrane, so your feet stay dry and comfy for the entire round.

The outsole is made of thermoplastic rubber and features a unique diamond pattern that delivers the perfect balance of comfort and traction, with excellent durability. The ‘all-round’ sole enables you to wear the shoes off-course as well.

“I absolutely love my Kankura Golf shoes,” said John E Morgan, former PGA Tour pro and current Sky Sports Golf pundit.

He added: “They fit like a glove and keep my feet warm and dry. I can’t wait to play with them next year and I thank Predator Golf for letting me experience them.”