Get to know ZeroFit - the new kid on the base layer block

Having taken Japan by storm, ZeroFit base layers are now available for the first time in the UK.



The brand was created by Koji Higashi, the owner and founder of Japan-based Eon Sports and owner of golf hardware brand Giga golf. He created a range of base layers designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts and sports where body temperature control is essential for comfort and performance in cold weather.

ZeroFit’s range of base layers features the brand’s innovative Heatrub technology. While a traditional baselayer seals in body heat, it does not generate heat itself, whereas Heatrub products not only seal in all that important body heat, they also create their own heat due to the unique properties of the ‘double loop’ fibres that are built into the inner part of the garments.



This proprietary fabric is made of a combination of materials that provide both heat insulation and ‘friction heating’ via extra-long polypropylene fibres. They ensure a layer of warm air is retained around the body. Even the slightest movement of these fibres causes friction, which creates heat simply by putting it on.

Zerofit baselayers are tailored to precisely fit the contours of the body to give maximum comfort, with no restriction on movement, making them ideal for wearing for a wide range of sports, especially golf, where heavier, more bulky clothing will negatively affect performance.



There are four options in ZeroFit’s currently line-up to choose from; Heatrub Move, Heatrub Ultimate, Heatrub Hybrid and Heatrub Ligh.

The Move features both warmth and temperature regulation properties. Its unique 'LABO' fabric boasts a cooling two-layer construction, which wicks moisture away from the body, so that sweat quickly moves from the skin to the outer shell of the garment to keeps you feeling warm, yet comfortable.

The Ultimate is ideal for combating the coldest of temperatures, as it is twice as warm as a jumper and yet thin and lightweight enabling complete ease of movement throughout the swing.



The Hybrid keeps the body’s core warm thanks to Heatrub technology in the back and abdomen area. The sleeves, meanwhile are made from an Angola cotton weave that offers excellent movement, is reasonably light, yet still has excellent heat-retaining qualities.



Finally, the Light boasts the same fabric technologies found in the other Heatrub products, but has extra focus on mobility. Weighing 50g less than other baselayers in the range, it still retains fantastic heat retention qualities in a more lightweight design.

Available: Now

Price: £50