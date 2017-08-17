There are no results available.
Get your hands on John Daly's unique driver

By David Cunninghame17 August, 2017
Vertical Groove Golf has claimed two tournament victories this year, with John Daly claiming his first Champions Tour victory at the Insperity Invitational back in May and Kenny Perry winning the US Senior Open last month, both using the unique Vertical Groove Driver.

Now available in the UK from verticalgroove.co.uk, the Vertical Groove Driver is designed to reduce spin at impact, forcing tighter dispersion, leading to straighter ball flight and further driving distance.

Vgg Driver

The physical properties of this new VGT technology pushes concentric shock waves away from the shaft giving a crisp, clean response at impact. Additionally VGT encourages more forward rotation than clubs with horizontal grooves, even when the head of the driver is slicing across the ball. Vertical Groove Golf says this, “ increases accuracy when compared to clubs with horizontal grooves.”

Kp

The driver also features a unique crown design, with a contrasting white and black colour scheme and an easy alignment line running down the length of the crown.

About Club 3

The 450cc driver is available in both right and left-handed models, and 8, 9.5, 10.5 and 12-degree lofts (right) and 9.5 and 10.5 degree lofts (left), featuring a full range of Aldila premium grade, tour-proven NV2K series shafts as standard.  It is equipped with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips in standard, midsize and oversize models.  Alternative shaft options including Fujikura and Mitsubishi will also be available.

Available: Now
Price: £399.99
More info: verticalgroove.co.uk
Twitter:@vertgolf

