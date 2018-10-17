Get your hands on Rickie Fowler’s Cobra CB/MB irons

Cobra Golf has unveiled a new line of players irons designed in tandem with Rickie Fowler to deliver the feel, precision, control, and workability desired by the world’s best players and pure ball strikers.



The new KING Forged CB/MB progressive iron set utilises the same sleek design and tour-proven technologies that Fowler trusts in his current set up.

“These high-performance Cobra irons consistently deliver the workability and shot-shaping control that I need to be competitive on course,’ said Rickie Fowler.

“I’ve been playing them for a few years, and know better players are going to appreciate the sleek look and soft feel, along with the ability to work the ball without sacrificing forgiveness.”



The KING Forged CB/MB iron set flows from a more forgiving players cavity-back (CB) shape in the 4-6 irons to a traditional muscle-back (MB) shape in the 7-PW and is designed to deliver more playability compared to the full MB proto set Fowler has in the bag.



The CB design (in the 4-6 irons), features a new muscle cavity that helps maintain a workable trajectory and soft feel with added forgiveness on mishits. The traditional MB shape in the 7-PW is designed for ultimate precision, shot shaping and scoring ability.

The KING Forged CB/MB irons undergo a 5-step forging process that delivers precise shaping, a more refined grain structure, and superior feel demanded by the world’s best players, including Fowler.



One of the key features if these new irons is the inclusion of Tungsten Tour weighting. Reconfigured to match Fowler’s irons on Tour, two tungsten inserts are strategically positioned on the toe and in the centre of the club head for added forgiveness, trajectory control and an improved level of feel at impact.

These forged iron also feature Cobra’s Diamondized Black Metal (DBM) Finish. We have already seen this finish used in this year’s Forged TEC Black irons. It is the brand’s most durable, black satin finish that diffuses sunlight, helping to maintain a sleek look over a long period of time, while offering extreme resistance to wear for longer lasting, better-looking irons.



CNC milling delivers the most precise face and groove structures possible for improved spin and trajectory. Cobra has utilised its wedge grooves through the set to enhance trajectory and spin control.

Finally, as is the case with all of Cobra’s KING products for 2018, we have Cobra Connect embedded in the grips. The system, powered by Arccos, features electronically enabled grips that work in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app to give you the ability to track your stats and improve your game.



Available: November

Options: Stock set make-up 4-PW (4-6 CB, 7-PW MB) with optional 2-iron, 3-iron and Gap Wedge complements



*A full CB set is available through custom in RH and LH, along with a full MB set in RH only.

Price: £849 (7 irons)