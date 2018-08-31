Get your hands on these Ryder Cup inspired Volvik Vivid balls

You can now get your hands on these limited edition, Ryder Cup-inspired Volvik VIVID golf balls.



Each Europe/USA dozen pack contains three Blue and three Yellow balls with EU logos, as well as three White and three Red balls with a USA logo printed onto them.



The world’s first ever matte finish golf ball, the VIVID was released last year and has proved incredibly popular thanks to its unique and vibrant colour options.



With the Ryder Cup now less than a month away it comes as no surprise to see Volvik release these unambiguously bold and brash golf balls.

Although Volvik were the trailblazers on the matte golf ball scene, several other brands have since followed suit having witnessed just how popular this new and colourful market is proving to be.



The VIVID has been designed to deliver a stable and consistent flight, as well as more distance for golfers with slower swing speeds. At the beginning of this year, Volvik also expended its matte finish range with the introduction of the VIVID Lite and VIVID Soft balls.

