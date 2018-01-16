Glenmuir reveals 2018 Spring/Summer range

Scottish heritage brand Glenmuir has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2018 collection, boasting classic designs, bold and fresh colours and innovative high-performance fabrics.

For those favouring natural fabrics, Glenmuir is offering double mercerised cotton shirts with a lustrous silk-like handle and anti-curl collars.

The g.Stirling (RRP: £54.85) and g.Ollie (RRP: £54.85) shirts are constructed with an elegant cross dye fabric, while the brand’s signature tartan is featured in the g.Wallace (RRP: £54.85, below) in fresh colour tones.

A new addition to the collection is the g.Iberia (RRP: £44.85), which is made with pure long staple pima cotton achieving an ultra-soft feel and increasing comfort for players.

COMP - WIN a year's FREE membership + £200 of Glenmuir gear!

This collection also sees the introduction of a revolutionary functional fabric made from wicking yarn. This technical fabric delivers thermoregulation by absorbing moisture from the body improving comfort and providing breathability.

Some highlights in this fabric are the g.Exeter shirt on the sportswear trend of using marl tones, g.Hatfield (below) uses the latest sublimation print techniques and g.Lawrence uses laser cutting and bonding technology (All RRPs: £44.85).

For ladies, the g.Formosa and g.Ellora shirts (Both RRPs: £49.95) deliver a striking look with the new tropical print and flattering side shaped panelling.

The g.Cuthberts (RRP: £49.95) trouser is a breakthrough men’s high performance product made from a lightweight stretch moisture wicking fabric. Silicon grip tape is used on the waist to enhance waist rotation and keep your shirt tucked in whilst the tape is used on the back pocket to keep your glove and score card in place.

“All of us here in Lanark, Scotland are immensely proud of Glenmuir’s heritage of crafting Scottish quality for over 125 years,” said Claire Woods, Glenmuir’s head of design.

“The Spring/Summer 2018 collection is our most forward thinking range to date which combines our expertise in golf wear with contemporary design, innovative fabrics and vibrant colours.”

For more information, visit glenmuir.com.