Glenmuir unveils Autumn/Winter 2018 collection

Glenmuir has revealed its Autumn/Winter collection for 2018 with a focus on delivering classic styles using high quality performance fabrics and outstanding craftsmanship.



This new collection from the celebrated Scottish golf clothing brand features technologically advanced mid-layers and unique ‘Touch of Cashmere’ knits.

The new Wick (£54.95) garment, above, features advanced technology and is a lightweight performance mid-layer bonded with a tricot weaved backing to increase comfort and prevent friction against garments worn underneath.

Available in four classic colours; Navy, Light Grey, Tahiti and Black, all with contrast zips, this advanced piece of apparel is also made with a moisture wicking fabric and four-way stretch to help add to the comfort.

The women’s Carina (£54.95), above, features the same technology as the Wick but with figure shaping side panels and lurex detailing.

Glenmuir is also introducing ‘Touch of Cashmere,’ a signature fabric and a first of its kind for the Autumn/Winter collection.

Constructed using a combination of luxury cashmere and combed cotton, the styles become an affordable and durable alternative to traditional cashmere whilst still offering it’s touch and feel.



A highlight of this luxury collection is the Munro (£79.95), above, zip-neck sweater with signature Glenmuir tartan effortlessly combining Glenmuir’s rich heritage with this new unique new range.

Outerwear is also a focus in this collection with the three-layer StormBloc windshirts given a design refresh. The interlock fabric is highly technical delivering a waterproof, windproof and breathable material designed to enhance movement with its stretch properties.



A new addition to the collection is Thurso (£74.95), above, a performance padded gilet with fashionable marl fabric and stretch side panels.

Claire Woods, Head of Design at Glenmuir said, “This Autumn/Winter 2018 collection focuses on producing high quality, functional and elegant products.

She added: “We are always looking for ways to use innovative fabrics in our designs whilst maintaining the classic styling synonymous with the Glenmuir brand.”

To find out more, log-on to glenmuir.com

