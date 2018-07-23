search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGlenmuir unveils Autumn/Winter 2018 collection

Gear

Glenmuir unveils Autumn/Winter 2018 collection

By David Cunninghame22 July, 2018
Glenmuir Apparel Autumn/Winter 2018 golf clothing men's apparel women's apparel Claire Woods Touch of Cashmere
Glenmuir Aw18

Glenmuir has revealed its Autumn/Winter collection for 2018 with a focus on delivering classic styles using high quality performance fabrics and outstanding craftsmanship.

This new collection from the celebrated Scottish golf clothing brand features technologically advanced mid-layers and unique ‘Touch of Cashmere’ knits.

Glenmuir Wick

The new Wick (£54.95) garment, above, features advanced technology and is a lightweight performance mid-layer bonded with a tricot weaved backing to increase comfort and prevent friction against garments worn underneath. 

• Raise a glass to The Open with brand new whisky cocktail

Available in four classic colours; Navy, Light Grey, Tahiti and Black, all with contrast zips, this advanced piece of apparel is also made with a moisture wicking fabric and four-way stretch to help add to the comfort. 

Carina White

The women’s Carina (£54.95), above, features the same technology as the Wick but with figure shaping side panels and lurex detailing.

• Watch Patrick Reed come a cropper in Gullane bunker

Glenmuir is also introducing ‘Touch of Cashmere,’ a signature fabric and a first of its kind for the Autumn/Winter collection.

Constructed using a combination of luxury cashmere and combed cotton, the styles become an affordable and durable alternative to traditional cashmere whilst still offering it’s touch and feel. 

Munro Mid Grey Tartan

A highlight of this luxury collection is the Munro (£79.95), above, zip-neck sweater with signature Glenmuir tartan effortlessly combining Glenmuir’s rich heritage with this new unique new range.

• The top golfers on social media - how many are you following?

Outerwear is also a focus in this collection with the three-layer StormBloc windshirts given a design refresh. The interlock fabric is highly technical delivering a waterproof, windproof and breathable material designed to enhance movement with its stretch properties. 

Thurso Black Marl Black

A new addition to the collection is Thurso (£74.95), above, a performance padded gilet with fashionable marl fabric and stretch side panels.

Claire Woods, Head of Design at Glenmuir said, “This Autumn/Winter 2018 collection focuses on producing high quality, functional and elegant products.

She added: “We are always looking for ways to use innovative fabrics in our designs whilst maintaining the classic styling synonymous with the Glenmuir brand.”

To find out more, log-on to glenmuir.com

WATCH - Can our man finish a Pro-Am without killing someone?

We challenged bunkered man Michael McEwan to play in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am at Gullane, alongside defending champ Rafa Cabrera-Bello. 

Could he get round without seriously injuring a spectator with one of trademark wild shots? Watch the video above to find out.

Related Articles - Glenmuir

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - golf clothing

Related Articles - Apparel

Golf News

Why The Open wasn't all doom and gloom for Rory McIlroy
Wow! The 2018 US PGA Championship WON'T be on TV
Jordan Spieth unhappy at being put on clock during Open final round
Important bunkered Fantasy Golf announcement!
Open silver medallist Sam Locke has made a decision on his future

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow