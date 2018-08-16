Golf Pride maintains firm grip on US PGA Championship

Golf Pride is already well established as the No.1 grip in golf. Even so, it’s still mightily impressive that it extended its US PGA Championship winning streak to seven straight years last weekend.



The company’s grips were on the clubs and in the hands of new champion Brooks Koepka, who held off the back nine advances of the likes of Tiger Woods to win his third career major.



• WITB - Take a look at the clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the US PGA Championship



• Who is the caddie for Brooks Koepka?



For Golf Pride, it was an eighth US PGA victory in the last ten editions of the final men’s major of the season.

The company’s grips were played by ten of the 11 players who finished in the top, with 124 of the 156-man field using also them, much to the delight of Golf Pride’s global sales and marketing director Brandon Sowell.

“It was an incredible honour to have such a strong presence at the 100th PGA Championship among PGA club professionals and tour players alike, which is a testament to our focus on innovation, quality, and service,” he said.



• Check out Golf Pride's ground-breaking ALIGN grip



“The meticulous detail that we put into our grip design and manufacturing is validated each week by the sheer number of tour pros choosing to play our grips without any endorsements.

“Equally rewarding are the usage numbers by PGA professionals, those educators who re-grip for consumers and know the benefits their players can achieve by finding the right grip fit in the Golf Pride product line.”

For more information on Golf Pride’s 2018 product range, visit golfpride.com