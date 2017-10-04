GolfBuddy unveil latest GPS device

The leading Golf GPS brand says its new Voice X combines simplicity and function to deliver a little bit Xtra in a way that every golfer wants.



The high-tech product is incredibly easy to use. Simply charge it up, turn it on, let it pick up your location from over 40,000 courses worldwide and you’re ready to go.



If by a slim chance you’re playing a course that needs an update, the Automatic Course Update (ACU) function kicks in via an app on your smart phone and the latest data for the most accurate distances is uploaded straight to your device.

Once you set off on your round the options for the Voice X give you the chance to customise your own experience. As the name suggests, audio is a key option of the Voice X as it will speak your distances.



However, if you wish, at the touch of a button, the voice function turns off leaving you with large figures for front, centre, back and hazards.

Distances are delivered using GolfBuddy’s renowned Dynamic Green View technology that gives yardages from angle of attack, be that straight down the middle or from the next fairway across. And shot measurement allows you to accurately gauge distance with every club helping to better understand shot selection.

Step counting, watch function and 10hr battery life in GPS mode make the Voice X perfect for use on and off the course and the sleek design means it’s not out of place clipped to a belt, hat or pocket.



Available: Now

Price: £149.99

More info:eu.golfbuddyglobal.com

Twitter:@GolfBuddyGlobal