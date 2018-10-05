search
HomeGearGolfstream releases new lightweight waterproof cart bag

Gear

Golfstream releases new lightweight waterproof cart bag

By David Cunninghame30 September, 2018
Golfstream Cart bags Bags New Gear Gear Golf Equipment Golfstream Waterproof Cart Bag
Golfstream Cart Bag

Designed to suit the majority of electric trolleys in the golf market, the new Golfstream Waterproof cart bag weighs just 2.1kg and comes packed with a host brilliant features.

The bag’s waterproof construction ensures that all of your clubs and valuables will remain bone dry, regardless of what the elements decide to throw at you. 

• WIN a Golfstream Vision electric trolley!

• Get inside the ropes at the British Masters with Titleist

Fourteen full length dividers with soft top shaft protectors make taking out and putting your clubs back in a smooth and easy process, whilst the base of the bag has an anti-twist bag lock design to keep it firmly in place. The base design is compatible with just about any electric trolley, adding to the appeal of this new design from Golfstream.

Gsp100938 Front

Despite being so lightweight, there is a superb nine pocket system, with 2 full length (with internal dividers in the left hand packet), 3 top pockets (including a fleece lined), 2 long outer pockets, 1 double zipped front shoe/ball pocket and a soft lined valuables pocket.

• REVIEW - The VISION is the most feature-packed Golfstream trolley to date

Three grab handles make the bag easy to carry from car to trolley, while neat additional features include an easy to use umbrella holder and towel holder, removable padded shoulder strap and double zip waterproof rain hood.

Gsp100938 Hood

The Golfstream Waterproof Cart Bag is available in black and is the perfect lightweight solution for those of you that like to be prepared and take everything you might need to the course.

Available: October 15 

Price: £169 

