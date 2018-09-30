Got strong opinions on driving distances? The R&A wants to hear them

Want to help solve golf’s long running distance debate?



This is your chance.

The R&A and USGA have launched “a global online questionnaire and data-gathering exercise” on distance in golf as part of their Distance Insights project.

The questionnaire is open to all interested participants until October 31, 2018, and, in the interests of total transparency, is being independently administered by Sports Marketing Surveys Inc atwww.randa.org/distanceinsights and www.usga.org/distanceinsights



Each person who takes the survey will be asked a series of universal questions about distance in golf (defined by how far shots travel), such as:

• What do you think makes golf most interesting to watch?

• Do you think recreational golfers are hitting shots further than they did five years ago?

• Do you think elite / pro golfers are hitting shots further than they did five years ago?

• What do you think should be most important to success in the game of golf?

Participants who express interest while taking the survey may be invited to take part in follow-up telephone interviews or online group conversations to gather deeper perspectives on the topic.

While individual responses will be confidential, anonymised global survey results will be published in the final Distance Insights project report, to be delivered in 2019.

The R&A and the USGA embarked on the Distance Insights project in May to initiate the most comprehensive global study of distance in golf to date. Through primary and third-party research, a detailed research and data review and the collection of views from throughout the golf industry, it aims to achieve better understanding of the contributors to and impacts of distance on golf.



Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We want to hear the views of those involved in golf throughout the world about distance and what it means for the sport.

“This is an important stage of the Distance Insights project and we would encourage people with an interest in golf to share their perspectives with us. There are many different points of view and considerations on distance and we want to make sure we have as full a picture as possible."