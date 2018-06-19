Got World Cup fever? You need these Vice Golf balls

World Cup fever is well and truly here and German golf ball manufacturer Vice Golf is offering you the chance to translate your love of football to the golf course with some special edition golf balls.



The Vice PRO KOMAHA International boasts individual packaging featuring 12 of the World Cup’s leading stars from their respective countries:

• Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo

• Argentina – Lionel Messi

• Brazil – Neymar

• France – Antoine Griezmann

• England – Harry Kane

• Germany – Toni Kroos

• Spain – Andres Iniesta

• Croatia – Luka Modric

• Uruguay – Luis Suarez

• Poland – Robert Lewandowski

• Egypt – Mohamed Salah

• Russia – Igor Akinfeev

The illustrations are printed on the premium Vice PRO model – at three-piece cast urethane ball characterised by exceptional distance off the tee with higher flight trajectory and great feel and control around the green with high spin rates.



There is also a box solely with the German national team on although, after their poor start with defeat against Mexico, they may not be that much of a best-seller!



If you look closely, you can also see coach Joachim Löw in that infamous ‘scratch and sniff’ pose which went viral at Euro 2016.

If you’re interested, you better hurry. These editions are limited to just 333-dozen only and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, head to vicegolf.com.