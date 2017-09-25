There are no results available.
Groundbreaking Golf Pride ALIGN grips now available in UK

Gear

Groundbreaking Golf Pride ALIGN grips now available in UK

By Bunkered Golf Magazine25 September, 2017
Golf Pride Grips has announced that its eagerly anticipated ALIGN family, consisting of the MCC and MCC Plus4 models, is now readily available across Europe.

Engineered to deliver a new level of consistency in golfers’ games unlike anything before, ALIGN Technology features a dedicated raised ridge that extends down the back of the grip for consistent hand placement, allowing the golfer to feel alignment.

The groundbreaking new technology is available in the MCC family in both the traditional MCC taper profile and MCC Plus4’s larger lower hand profile.

The ALIGN Technology activates upon installation, with a dedicated raised ridge on the back of the grip allowing for consistent hand placement and an enhanced ability to help square the clubface at impact.

The patent pending innovation also features a unique micro-diamond texture and 50% firmer material compared to the surrounding grip area to amplify its pronounced feel.

The flex channel separates the ALIGN Technology ridge from the grip body to maximise elevation lift and lock the grip into fingers, while conforming to the rules of golf.

For more information on the ALIGN Technology and the entire 2017 Golf Pride product offering, visit golfpride.com.

