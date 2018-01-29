There are no results available.
Haotong Li WITB: 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Gear

Haotong Li WITB: 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

By Bunkered Golf Magazine29 January, 2018
WITB Haotong Li Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Haotong Li

On January 17, Haotong Li signed a deal to use a Bettinardi putter. Eleven days later, he was crediting that putter for taking down Rory McIlroy to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 22-year-old made a series of excellent putts on the back nine and capitalised on an error from McIlroy on the 16th hole to clinch his second European Tour title.

After three rounds, Li led the field in Putts per GIR with 1.49 and was third in SG Putting at +7.43. By the time he’d closed out the win with back-to-back birdies to set a tournament record score to par of 23-under, Li had also set the record for Fewest Putts per GIR, which remained at 1.49.

“I think because I just signed with my new sponsor, Bettinardi, that helped me a lot,” said Li, who is using the brand’s Custom Studio Stock 3 Tour model. He isn’t the only player to have recently inked a deal with Bettinardi, though.

WATCH - Haotong Li's mum fetches putter from lake... then finds it's broken

Haotong Li1

Earlier this month, Francesco Molinari signed a deal with the premium putter brand to use the BB56 model.

Li doesn’t have a contract to play metalwoods, irons or wedges and used a TaylorMade M2 2017 driver, Callaway Rogue 3-wood and Callaway Epic hybrid. Here’s Li’s bag in full:

Haotong Li – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5˚)
3-wood: Callaway Rogue
Hybrid: Callaway Epic
Irons (4-9): TaylorMade P750
Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (48˚, 54˚ & 58˚)
Putter: Bettinardi Custom Studio Stock 3 Tour
Ball:Titleist Pro V1

