Honma launches ‘affordable’ TWorld747 range

Honma’s new distance clubs feature a world first in golf technology and come in at a price point not commonly associated with the premium Japanese brand.



The new TWorld747’s Real Distance technology allows the face and lie to be adjusted without rotating the spine of the shaft in both of the driver options.



The two new drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and two precision iron models that cater for both the better player and game improver, will redefine your distance expectations from Honma.

Drivers

The TWorld747 455 and 460 drivers help to create your desired shot shape, improve your ball flight and distance courtesy of the proprietary adjustability system.

The crown of the TWorld747 driver is crafted from an extremely light ET40 carbon with a ribbed grooving. Behind the clubface, HONMA’s new 4 Fang Technology deploys four metal studs that due to their strategic position, increases strength and energy along the face to deliver faster ball speeds and greater distances.



The 455 is the smaller of the two models that uses a weight system to maximise MOI to generate higher ball speeds, while the 460 model is slightly more forgiving and uses interchangeable weights to create the desired shot shape.

Fairway Woods & Hybrid

The TWorld747 fairway wood is designed to provide a high trajectory and maximum distance. A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep CG that enables you to launch the ball high into the air with low spin for maximum carry.



The new hybrid, meanwhile, has been designed with a stable head shape with a well-balanced outline to provide confidence at address. The utility provides a high-launch trajectory and moderate spin rate for consistent shots from both the fairway and the rough.

Irons

The TWorld747 – P game improvement irons are made from high-strength stainless steel and feature a 20g tungsten weight on the sole of the club for maximum forgiveness on off-centre strikes. The P irons also feature stronger lofts and deliver high ball speed to offer a powerful trajectory and distance.

The Vx Forged irons provide a premium look, solid feel as well as explosive distance. A 10g tungsten weight is located in the toe of the clubhead and the neck of the club is 3mm shorter than the previous model, which delivers a low and deep CG for maximum distance and playable trajectory.



“The new TWorld747 range means golfers can now experience the luxury artistry and premium performance that HONMA Golf has to offer, at an affordable price,” said Alejandro Sanchez, general manager of HONMA Golf Europe.

“We wanted to push the innovation boundaries further and provide golfers of all abilities with a club range that will truly improve their distances and maintain a superior aesthetic.”

Available: November 30

Price: Drivers £559, Fairway Woods £309, Utility £269, Irons £969 (per set – 6 irons)