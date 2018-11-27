search
How PING has become "a serious player" on the golf outerwear scene

Gear

How PING has become "a serious player" on the golf outerwear scene

By Bryce Ritchie27 November, 2018
Having now created its apparel line in-house for the last five years or so, Ping must be on your list of brands to consider when it comes to adding to your golf wardrobe.

This new Autumn/Winter line is proof, if required, that Ping is now a serious player on the golf outerwear scene.

Ping apparel is, I’m told, now more tied in to what happens at the brand’s HQ in Phoenix and has a direct link with its stable of tour players. It’s a move that has worked because this year’s Autumn/Winter line is top class.

Having never worn any Ping apparel before, I have nothing to compare this new line to. I wear other brands, but don’t have any firm favourites. I actually don’t think there’s a brand I dislike and that says more about the quality of what is being produced these days than anything else.

The jackets

Primarily, I tested the Norse Zoned Jacket, above, whilst I wore both the Norse Jacket and Norse Fleece to and from the office but have yet to put them in play. Each product boasted PrimaLoft technology called Silver Active Insulation, where millions of air pockets trap body heat, while a permanent water-resistant technology keeps you warm. The new tech and modern fabric is designed to stretch and recover easily, and I really love the modern fit.

On and off course

On the course, I love the Norse Zoned Jacket. I don’t particularly like wearing 100% waterproofs but I like to know that, if it starts raining at any time, I’m wearing something that will keep me dry ‘up to a point’. I’m pretty convinced this jacket is going to do that.

I don’t like winterwear that feels like you’re wearing a crisp packet and this jacket is nothing like that. It’s quiet and snug thanks to its modern fit. Ping say they don’t want a baggy look and are looking to design more modern, close-fitting gear. This jacket ticks that box (I’ve been wearing it to the office because it’s so comfy). The collar is smaller and doesn’t stick up and get in your way when you’re playing. With the Norse, you easily forget you’re wearing a ‘golf’ jacket.

Of the three, the Zoned is my favourite, with the fleece, pictured below, a close second. The latter lacks any bulk whatsoever and is one of the best golf fleeces around.

Small points

I like the zips, which are larger than normal and, as such, create less faff, and the cuffs are tight fitting and stay in shape when you pull the cuff up your sleeve to swing. It’s a quiet jacket and won’t annoy you you when you swing or carry your bag over your shoulder.

The price-point of these garments merits special mention, especially when golfers are becoming more price-conscious. These jackets represent exceptional value for money and will tick boxes for the value-hunting winter golfer.

Prices: £120, Norse Zoned Jacket; £140, Norse Jacket; £100, Norse Fleece

Available: Now

