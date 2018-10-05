How you can watch Wilson Driver vs Driver 2

Wilson Golf’s innovative, Dragon’s Den-style reality television series - Driver vs Driver - has returned for a second season... and every episode will be available to watch in the UK & Ireland for the first time.



The seven-episode second series will be uploaded to DriverVsDriver.com today (October 3) and every subsequent week, with the show concluding on Wednesday, November 15. The winner will be awarded a grand prize of $250,000 in cash and a Wilson Staff driver inspired by their concept hitting retail stores worldwide just after the show has aired.



Fourteen finalists will present their innovative driver concepts with the hopes of ultimately becoming Wilson Golf’s next premium driver. This follows the launch of the Wilson Staff Triton, designed by Eric Sillies, an industrial design graduate from the University of Cincinnati, who was crowned the winner of Driver vs Driver’s Series One in 2016.

This series’ judging panel is made up of Wilson Golf president Tim Clarke, NHL legend and avid golfer Jeremy Roenick, and YouTuber Rick Shiels.

The finalists’ concepts will be field tested, critiqued and refined during the series by some of the game’s best players on the PGA Tour, as well as celebrities from the field of sports and entertainment, golf industry experts, members of the national golf and sports media, bloggers, and social media influencers.



“Golfers are passionate about their golf clubs and Driver vs Driver 2 takes viewers behind the curtain on the design process and ultimately introduces them to Wilson Golf’s newest driver,” said Keith Allo, Golf Channel vice-president of original productions.

“The uniqueness of this series allows us to introduce viewers to great personalities and showcase the tension and drama of this competition, with the winning driver concept hitting stores worldwide soon after the final episode.”

Tim Clarke, who has been the Wilson Golf president for 12 years, said, “Driver vs Driver was created to infuse new energy and excitement into the golf equipment conversation, open the game of golf to a broader audience and bring highly innovative products to the marketplace.”