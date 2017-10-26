Hublot team up with Dustin Johnson

The Swiss watchmaker has joined forces with World No.1, Dustin Johnson, to unveil a watch that is dedicated to golf.



Hublot has designed, developed, manufactured and assembled a module to equip its new UNICO movement, which has been specifically created for golf. The MHUB1580 movement allows golfers to seamlessly calculate their score whilst on the course. Hublot’s mechanical golf watch features aperture displays and is ultra-lightweight, providing true sports performance.

Dustin Johnson unveiled the new Big Bang Unico Golf at a launch event on the rooftop of the The Bund hotel in Shanghai.



The World No.1 said, “The Big Bang Unico Golf has a contemporary design and is easy to use. It has digital displays and is very light – less than 100 grams on the wrist. He added: “It has everything that I want from a golf watch and is the perfect fit."

The Big Bang Unico Golf’s movement features return-to-zero heart piece cams that ensure the counting mechanism is robust and reliable. The putter-shaped pusher at 2 o’clock activates the mechanism for displaying the number of strokes taken and counts the strokes per hole.



The pusher at 4 o’clock allows the wearer to move on to the next hole by resetting the stroke counter to zero. The counter at 6 o’clock displays the total number of strokes played and is simultaneously updated.



The pusher at 8 o'clock is shaped like a tee. This resets the mechanism and sets the counters to zero at the end of the round. During the round, this button can be locked by rotating it by 45°, thus ensuring that it is not inadvertently activated.

The watch comes with two interchangeable wristbands fitted with the One Click system. One is made of white leather sewn on rubber and designed like a golf glove, while the other is made of technical fabric with a Velcro fastener to ensure the watch sits perfectly on the wrist.

A new watch isn’t the only change for Dustin this week. He appears to have made the switch from his TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB ’14 irons to the latest P730 blades.

It seemed only a matter of time before DJ would opt to put these in the bag. The P730s were officially launched back in August but were first seen under the guise of the Rors Protos when the Northern Irishman made the move to TaylorMade in May.



More info:hublot.com

Twitter: @Hublot