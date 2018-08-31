search
HomeGearIan Poulter teases new FootJoy Ryder Cup shoes

Gear

Ian Poulter teases new FootJoy Ryder Cup shoes

By David Cunninghame30 August, 2018
Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National FootJoy Pro S/L FootJoy Shoes Gear
Poulter Ryder Cup Shoes

Ian Poulter has given us a sneak peek of the FootJoy shoes we can expect to see being worn at this year’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

In an Instagram post, Poulter - who has yet to qualify for the team - said: “I really hope I have the opportunity to wear these @footjoy for @rydercupteameurope in late September.”

The limited edition colourways are likely to be worn by the likes of Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Poulter should make it on the plane to Paris.

A strong showing at this week’s Dell Technologies Championship might yet secure Europe’s postman a spot as one of the eight automatic qualifiers for team Europe.

Regardless, Poults is one of the favourites to claim one of Thomas Bjorn’s four wildcard picks if he fails to make the top eight.

This isn’t the first time Poulter has teased us about upcoming FootJoy products. Prior to the US PGA Championship he posted the below photo of the all-new Pro S/L.

The Pro S/L has been an incredibly popular shoe for FootJoy’s since it first strolled onto the scene at the 2016 Open Championship and we are excited to see what updates the new model will have to offer. 

Following Poulter’s teaser, FootJoy posted their own and it looks like we’ll know more about this successor to the No.1 shoe on tour come October 1.

