Ian Poulter WITB: 2018 Houston Open

A near-complete set of Titleist equipment helped Ian Poulter end a five-and-a-half year winless drought and, in the process, secure a place in the field for this week’s Masters Tournament.
The 42-year-old Englishman held off American up-and-comer Beau Hossler to win the Houston Open in Texas. It was his first win since the 2012 WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
Poulter’s choice of putter was particularly interesting. He went with the same Odyssey #7 that he used to help inspire Europe’s stunning comeback at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah.
He put it in his bag at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play a fortnight ago, having had it sitting in his office as a ‘memento’ from the ‘Miracle at Medinah’.
His reason for going back to it? Very simple. To get his ‘mojo’ back.
“My tee-to-green stats have been fantastic,” he said ahead of the WGC, “but my putting has to catch up, because if I get it back to where it was from 2009 to 2012 it will be very, very exciting. And surely if there‘s a putter that can get the juices going, it’s this one.”
So it proved.
Here’s a full look inside Poulter’s bag:
Ian Poulter - What's In The Bag
Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚)
3-wood: Titleist 917F2 (16.5˚)
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21˚)
Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)
Putter: Odyssey #7
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x