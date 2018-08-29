search
HomeGearIntroducing the brand new Srixon Z Series irons

Gear

Introducing the brand new Srixon Z Series irons

By David Cunninghame27 August, 2018
Srixon Irons

The new Z Series irons from Srixon have landed, offering tour-validated designs with a soft forged feel along with cutting-edge technologies that help enhance distance, forgiveness and workability.

First off, let's look at the Z 585 irons, designed to enhance your distance but in a compact player’s iron package. Forged from soft 1020 carbon steel, this construction combines with Srixon’s updated Tour V.T. sole to deliver less vibration, smooth turf interaction and great feel through impact. The refined sole design also delivers extra forgiveness with the longer irons.

Z 585 2
Srixon Z 585

The enhanced speed of the Z 585 comes courtesy of a new Speed Groove. An internal channel on the high stretch SUP10 face insert allows for more face-flex, enhancing speed and distance.

Z 785 2

The Z 785 irons come in a player’s shape that provides a compact, blade-like look down at address. These irons house a new Tour Cavity that places extra mass behind your impact location for powerful shot shaping with increased versatility.

The Z 785s are also forged from 1020 carbon steel for that soft, responsive feel and, like the 585s, feature an updated Tour V.T. sole. The new sole provides even more consistency while maintaining enough versatility to execute any shot.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell is a huge fan of these irons, saying: “We already know that Srixon has one of the best forged irons on the market. The stats say that. Tour players choose it, even when they don’t have to. It sits great behind the ball and has that nice, soft buttery feel off the face.”

Srixon Z U85

Lastly, we have the Z U85 utility irons. The Z U65 has been incredibly popular over the last few years and is often the most played utility on the PGA Tour from week to week. This new model has been designed to help you launch your longer irons into the air with consummate ease.

Z U85 2

The compact, hollow body construction creates bags of forgiveness and a high-launch trajectory, while still providing total control from the tee or fairway.

You can also expect a lot of distance with these utilities. The forged construction combines ultra-soft 1020 carbon steel with a high-strength SUP10 face to give both soft feel and incredible distance.

All three of these irons are sold separately and, thanks to their shape and profile similarities, they can be seamlessly blended together into a mixed set.

Available: September 14

Price: £799 for a 6-piece steel set (£899 for a 6-piece graphite set) or £169 per club

