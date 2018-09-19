Introducing the Cobra F-MAX Superlite irons & hybrids

The all-new F-MAX Superlite irons and hybrids, unveiled today, take Cobra’s ultralight technology to the next level.



Building on the success of the original F-MAX range, introduced in 2017, this new range has been designed to help you gain more distance and launch your hybrids and irons into the sky with consummate ease.

The iron heads are now four grams lighter but maintain the same high MOI for incredible forgiveness and stability. The shaft is also five grams lighter and combines with a seven gram lighter grip for a total of 16 grams in weight savings. This reduction in weight enables faster clubhead and ball speeds for golfers that struggle with getting distance on their irons.

So, these irons are significantly lighter than ever before, but there are several other technologies that have been incorporated to make them incredibly long and easy to hit.



• Check out the new Cobra F-MAX Superlite drivers and fairway woods



Progressive hosel lengths strategically position the CG (Center of Gravity) in each iron to produce the desired launch and trajectory. Shorter hosels in the long irons lower the CG to promote higher launch and distance, while taller hosels in the short iron wedges raise the CG to promote lower, controlled trajectories.

We also have a progressive offset design that gradually increases from minimal offset in the wedges and short irons to maximum offset in the long irons for increased launch and right to left draw bias.



• REVIEW - How do the 'ground-breaking' Cobra KING F8 metalwoods perform?

The low CG/High MOI design positions weight in the low heel and low toe areas to increase forgiveness and stability on off-centre hits for straighter, more accurate approach shots, while the low profile shape and deep undercut cavity design work in unison to get the ball airborne quicker, increase ball speeds and create an easy launch to optimise carry and overall distance.

The Superlite hybrids are featured in the combo set options and are also available to purchase stand-alone as well. In similar fashion to the The F-MAX Superlite irons and woods, the hybrids utilise Cobra’s lightest clubhead, grip and shaft designs, in addition to game-enhancing technologies to help you hit the ball further and straighter.



• Everything you need to know about the Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons



“Building off of the success of our original F-MAX lightweight design, we’ve re-engineered Superlite to be our lightest, fastest and most forgiving game improvement clubs ever,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for COBRA Golf.

“Any player with a moderate swing speed will benefit from the design innovations in this product line.”

Available: October 5

Price:



Irons (7-piece, stock 5-PW, GW) - £499 (steel); £599 (graphite)

Combo Set (7-piece combo set offerings feature 4H, 5H, 6-PW or 5H, 6H, 7-PW, GW) - £699 (steel); £749 (graphite)

Hybrids - £159