It's back! Ben Hogan golf equipment returns to the game

As the Open Championship goes back to Carnoustie and the scene of Ben Hogan’s Open victory in 1953, the equipment company bearing the name of the nine-time major winner has announced its own return.

The Ben Hogan Golf Company has introduced a complete line of new iron sets, wedges and accessories for golfers in the UK and across Europe.

Highlighting the 2018 Ben Hogan line of products are the new, re-engineered Ben Hogan Edge forged, game-enhancement irons, modelled after one of golf’s most successful iron sets and designed to provide the rare combination of ‘feel with forgiveness.’

“Sixty-five years ago, Ben Hogan captured the Open Championship at Carnoustie, so the timing is appropriate to re-introduce the iconic brand to the European marketplace,” said Scott White, President & CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.

“All Ben Hogan golf equipment - irons, wedges, hybrids and utility clubs - are hand-crafted, one at a time in our Fort Worth, Texas factory. This allows us to maintain exceptionally high quality control levels.”



He added: “Because we only sell directly to the consumer via our website, retail mark-up is eliminated. As a result, our tour-quality products cost about half of what competitive products would be priced at in a pro or retail shop. Even with international shipping costs factored in, customers in Europe will be able to buy Ben Hogan Golf equipment at surprisingly affordable prices.”

To find out more, log-on to benhogangolf.com.